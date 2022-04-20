Skip to main content
Purdue Football Announces Addition of Karl Maslowski as Special Teams Coordinator

Purdue Football Announces Addition of Karl Maslowski as Special Teams Coordinator

Karl Maslowski spent the last three seasons with Louisville as the team's senior quality control specialist. He will now serve as Purdue's special teams coordinator and assistant linebackers coach.

Karl Maslowski spent the last three seasons with Louisville as the team's senior quality control specialist. He will now serve as Purdue's special teams coordinator and assistant linebackers coach.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program and head coach Jeff Brohm announced Wednesday that Karl Maslowski has officially joined the team's staff as a special teams coordinator and assistant linebackers coach. 

Maslowski spent the last three seasons with Louisville as the team's program's senior quality control specialist. He will work alongside assistant coach David Elson with the Boilermakers' linebackers. 

READ MORE: Purdue Football Announces 2022 Coaching Staff Additions

"Karl has coached special teams for nearly a decade, and he is a great addition to our staff," Brohm said in a release. "It is important to have a consistent special teams unit that makes an impact on the game. Karl knows how to get the most out of players and can maximize our potential on special teams."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior to serving as Louisville's senior quality control specialist from 2019 to 2021, Maslowski coached special teams for six seasons at Northern Michigan. With the Wildcats, he also oversaw the team's linebackers, running backs and tight ends during his stint. 

Maslowski also spent time coaching at his alma mater, Western Kentucky, for three seasons before joining Northern Michigan. He served as linebackers coach from 2010-to 2011, before taking over on special teams in 2012. 

During his college career, Maslowski was an All-American linebacker at Western Kentucky from 1999 to 2003 and earned a bachelor's degree public in health education in 2004. 

  • BIG TEN FOOTBALL TITLE GAME SITE IN INDY THROUGH 2024: The Big Ten Football Championship Game will be held in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through 2024. The 2023 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament — as well as the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament in 2024 — will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis. CLICK HERE
  • ESPN FPI PROJECTS PURDUE TO FINISH 10TH IN BIG TEN: Purdue was ranked No. 44 in ESPN's 2022 College Football Power Index, which was 10th among Big Ten programs. The Boilermakers are projected to win seven games this upcoming season coming off of a nine-win campaign in 2021. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter and Facebook

Target Center
Basketball

Big Ten Announces Sites for Football Championship, Conference Basketball Tournaments

By D.J. Fezler40 minutes ago
kodi cockburn nba draft
Basketball

Big Ten Basketball: Illinois Center Kofi Cockburn Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By D.J. Fezler2 hours ago
Purdue basketball team vs Saint Peter's
Basketball

Bracketology: Purdue Basketball Projected as No. 4 Seed by ESPN in 2023 NCAA Tournament

By D.J. Fezler22 hours ago
Rod Woodson
Football

Former Purdue Football Star Rod Woodson Named XFL Head Coach for 2023 Season

By D.J. FezlerApr 19, 2022
George Karlaftis vs Illinois
Football

Purdue Football: Chiefs Select George Karlaftis in CBS Sports Complete 2022 NFL Mock Draft

By D.J. FezlerApr 18, 2022
Loyer and Smith Purdue 2022 class
Basketball

Breaking Down Purdue Basketball's 2022 Recruiting Class

By D.J. FezlerApr 17, 2022
Caleb Furst 3-pointr
Basketball

Purdue Basketball Forward Caleb Furst Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery

By D.J. FezlerApr 15, 2022
George Karlaftis combine
Football

Purdue Defensive End George Karlaftis Set to Attend 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

By D.J. FezlerApr 15, 2022