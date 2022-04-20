Purdue Football Announces Addition of Karl Maslowski as Special Teams Coordinator

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program and head coach Jeff Brohm announced Wednesday that Karl Maslowski has officially joined the team's staff as a special teams coordinator and assistant linebackers coach.

Maslowski spent the last three seasons with Louisville as the team's program's senior quality control specialist. He will work alongside assistant coach David Elson with the Boilermakers' linebackers.

"Karl has coached special teams for nearly a decade, and he is a great addition to our staff," Brohm said in a release. "It is important to have a consistent special teams unit that makes an impact on the game. Karl knows how to get the most out of players and can maximize our potential on special teams."

Prior to serving as Louisville's senior quality control specialist from 2019 to 2021, Maslowski coached special teams for six seasons at Northern Michigan. With the Wildcats, he also oversaw the team's linebackers, running backs and tight ends during his stint.

Maslowski also spent time coaching at his alma mater, Western Kentucky, for three seasons before joining Northern Michigan. He served as linebackers coach from 2010-to 2011, before taking over on special teams in 2012.

During his college career, Maslowski was an All-American linebacker at Western Kentucky from 1999 to 2003 and earned a bachelor's degree public in health education in 2004.

