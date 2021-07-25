Purdue Football Encouraging Players to get Vaccinated Ahead of 2021 Season

Coach Jeff Brohm and the Purdue football program are looking to have a 90% vaccination rate by the end of July. While student-athletes are not required to be vaccinated for the fall season, the team continues to urge its players to get the vaccine.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the 2021 football season to run smoothly, Big Ten coaches and staffs will have to combat COVID-19 cases within their programs.

During the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said the university is equipped with on-campus vaccines and tools to educate student-athletes.

"We want to make sure our guys are educated and get all the up-to-date information to make the best decision for them," Brohm said. "We encourage all our guys to get vaccinated, so we’ve had a lot of educational sessions to provide that to them."

On Thursday, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said the conference has yet to determine complete COVID-19 policies for the upcoming season. The Big Ten chancellors and presidents voted for a decentralized process that would allow individual schools to develop their own policies.

As of now, Purdue is not requiring students to be vaccinated for the fall semester. It'll be up to each individual's discretion to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and it's something Brohm is honoring.

While the football program has done all it can to encourage its players to get vaccinated, players are not being forced to do so.

"We’ve gone as far as making sure the vaccine is provided on campus or making sure the vaccine has come over to our facility at times," Brohm said. "But it’s always a work in progress. In my opinion, it’s an individual decision. But they realize all the benefits that can happen with it, and some of the things that may happen if you don’t get it.”

Brohm and the Boilermakers have a goal to reach a 90% vaccination rate within the program by the end of the month.

“Hopefully by the end of July, we should be close to around the 90% area, and hopefully continue to improve upon that," Brohm said.

Related Stories

FROM THE RIVALS' PERSPECTIVE: The Old Oaken Bucket Game between Purdue and Indiana will return during the 2021 season. Here's a look at what the game mean's from the perspective of the Hoosiers' football program. CLICK HERE

The Old Oaken Bucket Game between Purdue and Indiana will return during the 2021 season. Here's a look at what the game mean's from the perspective of the Hoosiers' football program. GEORGE KARLAFTIS HUNGRY FOR RETURN: After his season was cut short due to injury and COVID-19, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis is excited to get back on the field. He's working hard, doing whatever the team needs to help the program win in 2021. CLICK HERE

After his season was cut short due to injury and COVID-19, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis is excited to get back on the field. He's working hard, doing whatever the team needs to help the program win in 2021. JEFF BROHM READY TO FACE PRESSURE: For Purdue football, there's going to be pressure to win this upcoming season, but coach Jeff Brohm believes the team is close to returning to winning form. The Boilermakers posted a 2-4 record last year, which included three losses by one score. CLICK HERE

For Purdue football, there's going to be pressure to win this upcoming season, but coach Jeff Brohm believes the team is close to returning to winning form. The Boilermakers posted a 2-4 record last year, which included three losses by one score. BROHM ADDRESSES QUARTERBACK BATTLE: The Purdue football program will head into fall camp with a group of quarterbacks competing for starting job. Coach Jeff Brohm says the team looks to have a starter in mind early on, but he won't hesitate to utilize more than one quarterback this season. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!