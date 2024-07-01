Purdue Football Enjoying Highest Season Ticket Sales Since Joe Tiller Era
Purdue fans are buying into the hype as Ryan Walters enters his second season at the helm of the Boilermakers. According to a report from On3's Gold and Black, season ticket sales are the best they've been since Joe Tiller was on the sidelines in West Lafayette.
Gold and Black's Tom Dienhart reported that Purdue is "close to capping season ticket sales between 42-43,000." It's the first time sales have surpassed 40,000 since 2008, Tiller's final season with the Boilermakers.
“I think we’ll sell out over half our games,” said Purdue deputy athletics director and chief operating officer Ken Halpin. “We want to sell out all of them.”
Purdue is coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023, Walters' first season at Purdue. But after doing some work in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail, there's an expectation that the 2024 season could see better results.
It won't be easy, as Purdue will play one of the toughest schedules in the country this year. That includes an incredibly difficult home slate. Here's a look at the Boilers' home schedule in 2024:
- Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State (12 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska (12 p.m. ET)
- Friday, Oct. 18: vs. Oregon (8 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern (to be announced)
- Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Penn State (to be announced)
Purdue is just two seasons removed from playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan. The Boilermakers are hoping to get back to that level of success under Walters.
