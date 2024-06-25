2025 Indiana Wide Receiver Flips Commitment from Louisville to Purdue
Ryan Walters has gotten the best of Jeff Brohm when it comes to the recruitment of wide receiver Lebron Hill. The three-star recruits and Hammond, Ind. native flipped his commitment from Louisville to Purdue, making the announcement on Tuesday.
Hill, considered one of the top in-state products from Indiana, made his announcement with a post on social media. Below is the image the rising senior posted on X:
Hill initially committed to Louisville on June 3 but took a visit to Purdue on June 7. Less than a month later, the three-star talent out of Morton High School decided to flip his pledge to Walters and the Boilermakers.
Per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Hill is listed as the No. 15 player in the state of Indiana. He held more than a dozen offers, committing to Purdue over Miami (Fla.), Kentucky, USF and Vanderbilt.
As a junior during the 2023 season, Hill put up some impressive numbers. He finished the high school season with 34 passes for 564 yards and eight touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.
Hill is listed as a 6-foot-4, 180-pound wide receiver. The Boilermakers could use some help at the position, and the Hammond native would provide the passing attack with a big target outside the numbers.
With Hill's verbal pledge on Tuesday, Purdue now has nine players committed in the 2025 recruiting class. He's also the fourth in-state player to commit to the Boilers. He joins offensive tackle Cameron Gorin (Fishers, Ind.), defensive end Landon Brooks (Muncie, Ind.) and running back Jaron Thomas (Elkhart, Ind.).
