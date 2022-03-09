Purdue Freshman Quarterback Brady Allen Taking Advantage of Early Arrival

Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen is soaking up everything he can during the team's 2022 spring practice. He's caught the eye of his teammates and coaches, but those around him know there's a long way to go.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — At this point in the year, any typical high school senior would be looking ahead to prom night and counting down the days before graduation.

Coveted four-star recruit Brady Allen is one of those high school seniors, but he's also taking reps at quarterback during Purdue football's 2022 spring practice. His early arrival is an opportunity to get a head start in his college career, and Allen is taking full advantage.

Of course, teammates and coaches won't write him off as the next Heisman Trophy winner for what he shows during his first spring practice with the program, but Allen is already drawing some attention.

"He catches your eye when he walks in the room," Purdue graduate quarterback Aidan O'Connell said of Allen. "He's obviously a big kid, and probably the biggest QB we have. He's mature, it's crazy how much more mature he is than I was when I got here."

It's clear that Allen still has a ways to go in his development, but every player at the college level started somewhere. He has a support system of veterans like O'Connell and graduate quarterback Austin Burton, alongside Boilermakers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm.

With the resources in Allen's corner, he has several outlets he can turn to. He can absorb the perspective of a player and a coach while carefully scouring the team's assortment of play calls.

"It helps having those guys around, seeing how they do things," Allen said. "They've been here, so they know what they're doing. My main thing is just trying to be a sponge, trying to take in as much information as I can. And just getting used to the speed of the game."

Allen joins the Boilermakers after an exceptional high school career at Gibson Southern in Fort Branch, Indiana. The 6-foot-5 prospect became the state's all-time leader in touchdown passes, having tossed 149 in four years.

He also made sure to boast his glittering 2021 Indiana Class 3A State Championship ring to fellow early enrollee Joe Strickland, his new roommate. Allen threw five touchdowns for Gibson Southern in a 45-35 win against Strickland and Brebeuf Jesuit before the two four-star recruits arrived in West Lafayette.

But now that he's on campus, there's work to be done. He's using the extra time to digest all that Purdue's complex offense has to offer, and it's been no small task so far.

"There are times where you see a kid that's in high school, and then you see all the potential and all of the possibilities that he has at other times," Brohm said. "I think he's doing really good for someone that's coming in as an early enrollee trying to pick up our offense, which is a lot of volume. It's a lot to learn, it's a lot to take in, it's a lot to process for your first time through."

However, Allen won't use his freshman status as an excuse. Brohm said he gets upset when he gets concepts wrong or doesn't execute a play to perfection.

It's the sign of a player trying his hardest to be great. The spring is just the beginning for Allen, and he may not even see the field in his first college season. But you can count on him doing all he can to soak everything in as soon as possible.

"He's a competitor. He wants to know everything and be perfect, just like the rest of the room," O'Connell said. "So it's kind of a frustrating balance to be in his position. You want to be perfect, but you know you have a long way to go. He'll get there, I'm so confident he'll get there. He's a very talented kid."

