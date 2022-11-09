Skip to main content

Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named Burlsworth Trophy Semifinalist

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was named a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding FBS player who started their career as a walk-on.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell was selected as one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding FBS player who began their career as a walk-on. 

The Burlsworth Trophy was named after Brandon Burlsworth, who went from a walk-on to an All-American at Arkansas. Last year's recipient of the award was former Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgon. 

So far during the 2022 season, O'Connell paces the Big Ten Conference with an average of 304.8 yards passing per game, which also ranks ninth in the nation. He has completed 229 of 358 passing attempts for 2,438 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

O'Connell began his career with the Boilermakers as a walk-on in 2017 and was the eighth quarterback on the depth chart. He has since risen to rank first in all-time completion percentage in program history at 67 percent. The Long Grove, Ill., native is tied for the most 500-yard passing performances in school history with two. 

Both of those games came during the 2021 season, which helped Purdue reach a 9-4 overall record that featured two wins over opponents ranked in the top five. O'Connell threw for a career-best 536 yards along with three touchdowns in the team's 40-29 upset over then-No. 3 Michigan State on Nov. 6, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

O'Connell capped the year by completing 26 of his 47 passes for 534 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes in a thrilling 48-45 overtime win against Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. 

The veteran signal-caller has thrown for over 300 yards in 13 games, eclipsing 350 yards in 12 of them. Before a 24-3 loss to Iowa last week, O'Connell threw for more than 300 yards in three straight games, accomplishing the feat for the second time in his career. Drew Brees and Jim Everett are the only other quarterbacks in program history to produce three straight 300-yard games twice in their careers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A selection committee will announce the top three Burlsworth Trophy finalists on Nov. 15, and they will be honored before the winner is announced on Dec. 5 at 7:00 p.m. CST at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.

Purdue will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 12, for a road matchup with Illinois. The game is scheduled for noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., and will be broadcast on ESPN 2. 

-----

-----

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

myles colvin all star game
Basketball

Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent With Purdue Basketball

By D.J. Fezler
cam heide purdue exhibition
Basketball

Purdue Freshman Camden Heide Waiting to Make Redshirt Decision for 2022-23 Season

By D.J. Fezler
fletcher loyer and ethan morton
Basketball

Freshmen Guards Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith Lead Purdue in 84-53 Win Over Milwaukee

By D.J. Fezler
Ethan Morton ball vs truman state
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue's Season Opener Against Milwaukee in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
mason gillis and david jenkins jr
Basketball

How to Watch Purdue Basketball's 2022-23 Season Opener Against Milwaukee on Tuesday

By D.J. Fezler
Jeff Brohm vs iowa
Football

What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Purdue Football's Road Game Against Illinois

By D.J. Fezler
dylan downing vs illinois
Football

Purdue Football Opens as the Underdog in Upcoming Road Matchup Against Illinois

By D.J. Fezler
kaleb johnson broken tackle vs purdue
Football

Kaleb Johnson Named Big Ten Offensive Player, Freshman of the Week After Win Against Purdue

By D.J. Fezler