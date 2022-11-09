Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named Burlsworth Trophy Semifinalist

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell was selected as one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding FBS player who began their career as a walk-on.

The Burlsworth Trophy was named after Brandon Burlsworth, who went from a walk-on to an All-American at Arkansas. Last year's recipient of the award was former Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgon.

So far during the 2022 season, O'Connell paces the Big Ten Conference with an average of 304.8 yards passing per game, which also ranks ninth in the nation. He has completed 229 of 358 passing attempts for 2,438 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

O'Connell began his career with the Boilermakers as a walk-on in 2017 and was the eighth quarterback on the depth chart. He has since risen to rank first in all-time completion percentage in program history at 67 percent. The Long Grove, Ill., native is tied for the most 500-yard passing performances in school history with two.

Both of those games came during the 2021 season, which helped Purdue reach a 9-4 overall record that featured two wins over opponents ranked in the top five. O'Connell threw for a career-best 536 yards along with three touchdowns in the team's 40-29 upset over then-No. 3 Michigan State on Nov. 6, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium.

O'Connell capped the year by completing 26 of his 47 passes for 534 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes in a thrilling 48-45 overtime win against Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The veteran signal-caller has thrown for over 300 yards in 13 games, eclipsing 350 yards in 12 of them. Before a 24-3 loss to Iowa last week, O'Connell threw for more than 300 yards in three straight games, accomplishing the feat for the second time in his career. Drew Brees and Jim Everett are the only other quarterbacks in program history to produce three straight 300-yard games twice in their careers.

A selection committee will announce the top three Burlsworth Trophy finalists on Nov. 15, and they will be honored before the winner is announced on Dec. 5 at 7:00 p.m. CST at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.

Purdue will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 12, for a road matchup with Illinois. The game is scheduled for noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., and will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

