Purdue
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Rapid Reaction: Purdue Loses the Bucket in a Thrilling Overtime Game

Brady Extin

Purdue’s season came to a close on Saturday with a 44-41 loss in a thrilling  double-overtime game against Indiana. After a two-year stay, the Old Oaken Bucket leaves West Lafayette.

It was all Indiana early in the game, scoring the lone touchdown in the first quarter and the first score of the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead. Purdue was able to respond though, grabbing a J.D. Dellinger field goal, and a 72-yard touchdown reception by tight end Brycen Hopkins to close the gap. After a play-action fake, Hopkins was left wide open in the middle of the field for the score. Indiana responded right back though with an eight play 75-yard scoring drive. Both teams had an opportunity to tack on more points just before the half, but missed field goals by both Indiana’s Logan Justus and Purdue’s Dellinger kept the score at 21-10 heading to the half.

Both teams traded blows in the third quarter on a Whop Philyor 37-yard touchdown catch for Indiana and a 1-yard touchdown run for Zander Horvath and Purdue. Purdue got some breaks in the second half with Justus missing two more kicks for Indiana. His miss early in the fourth quarter kept the score at 28-17, and gave Purdue a chance to cut the lead to one score. Aided by penalties and some tough running by Horvath, Purdue did just that, going 80 yards in nine plays for the score. Horvath finished off the drive with his second 1-yard touchdown run of the day. A failed two-point conversion kept the score at 28-23.

Indiana was able to increase the lead back up to eight points with 5:08 remaining in the game after a made field goal, this time by a new kicker, Charles Campbell. As has become his thing, O’Connell came up clutch once again, leading Purdue on a 75-yard scoring drive and two-point conversion to tie the game at 31 with just 2:20 remaining in the game. Both teams had opportunities to try and win the game in regulation but Indiana went three-and-out, and the Boilermakers came up just short of field goal range, sending the game into overtime for the second time in the series.

Indiana opened the overtime with a 14-yard touchdown reception by Nick Westbrook, and Purdue responded. O'Connell found Hopkins on fourth down for the tying score. In the second overtime, Purdue started with the ball and had to settle for a 34-yard Dellinger field goal. Indiana was able to win the game on a 1-yard Peyton Ramsey run. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Purdue Scratches Past No. 20 VCU For 59-56 Win

tombrew94
0

It wasn't pretty, but it was just enough to get past previously unbeaten VCU and make it to the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic against Florida State.

My Two Cents: Can't Wait For Battle Between Freshmen Stars Mullen, Bell

tombrew94
0

Freshman wide receiver David Bell has been Purdue's best player all season, but he'll be seeing a lot of Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen all day Saturday, and the showdown should be epic.

VIDEO: Three Things I Want to See Against Indiana

Brady Extin
0

Purdue and Indiana square off on Saturday for the Old Oaken Bucket in West Lafayette, and it's the final game of the year for the 4-7 Boilermakers.

Former Purdue QB David Blough to Start for Detroit Lions Today

tombrew94
0

David Blough had a great four-year career at Purdue, but then went undrafted. Still, he'll get his first NFL start on Thanksgiving Day when the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears.

Senior Day Special for Holt Family, as Father and Son Get One Last Game Together

Brady Extin
0

Purdue co-defensive coordinator Nick Holt will coach his son Ben for one final time on Saturday when the Boilermakers take on Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game.

VIDEO: Meet the Opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers

tombrew94
0

Indiana has had a turnaround season in Tom Allen's third year, posting a 7-4 record as it heads into Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket game with Purdue. Here's a video look at the Hoosiers.

Purdue Football: Secondary Improvement the Focus this Week

Brady Extin
0

The Purdue secondary will have its hands full Saturday against Indiana.

Report Card: Grades All Over the Map for Purdue

Brady Extin
1 2

Purdue covered the gamut on the report card after having some good moments in a 45-24 loss at Wisconsin, but in too many other areas, the Boilermakers were overwhelmed.

Purdue Notebook: Senior Day, Bucket Game, Injuries

Brady Extin
0

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm talked about Senior Day, injuries, and the importance of the Old Oaken Bucket game in his Monday news conference.

Tom Brew

We'll keep you updated on all the Indiana football news this week, too. Here's Monday's injury…

0