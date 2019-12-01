Report Card: Grades for the Bucket Game Loss to Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's season came to an end on Saturday with a 44-41 loss to Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game, ending the season at 4-8. Purdue fought back from an 18-point deficit, but just couldn't make one more play in overtime to get the job done.

At 4-8, the Boilermakers will miss a bowl game for the first time in Jeff Brohm's three years on campus.

Here's how the Boilermakers graded out in the final game:

Rushing Offense: A

It only took 12 games, but the Purdue running game finally turned in a good performance. In what usually is a King Doerue-led backfield, Zander Horvath handled the majority of the duties. He surely didn’t disappoint.

On the day, Horvath carried the ball 23 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns. In the second quarter, Horvath got things going for Purdue with the Boilermakers longest run of the season, a 48-yard run into Indiana territory. He followed that up with a 20-yard run to set up J.D Dellinger for Purdue’s first points of the day.

The running game typically seems to run without a purpose, but Horvath changed that on Saturday. He ran hard all day long, and it paid dividends for a group that has had its fair share of struggles. Purdue averaged 5.5 yards per carry, it's highest average this season, and well above its season average of 2.6. This was a promising performance for this group heading into the offseason.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 408 yards against Indiana on Saturday (Mandatory credit: USA TODAY)

Passing Offense: B-plus

The passing game turned in a great performance as well. They had some big moments, and just one costly mistake, an interception on the opening drive. In rainy, cold weather, walk-on quarterback Aidan O’Connell finished the day throwing for 408 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The highlight for Purdue’s passing attack came on a 72-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brycen Hopkins in the second quarter. After a play-action fake, Hopkins was left wide open in the middle of the field, and had plenty of open space to run in for the score. Hopkins finished his day, his last game for Purdue, with 142 yards and two touchdowns, including the overtime score.

A play that ended up not meaning much, but was impressive nonetheless was a diving catch made by freshman wide receiver David Bell near the end of the first half. He ends his freshman season on a good note, catching nine passes for 136 yards and a score. He finished the season with 86 catches for 1,035 yards, best in the nation for a true freshman.

Rushing Defense: B-minus

Early in the game, it was shaping up to be a long day for the Purdue rushing defense. They eventually figured things out, to some extent, though. It still wasn’t a great day for that group, but it turned out better than it could have been.

Indiana, missing their starting running back Stevie Scott, opened the game running for 90 yards in the first quarter. The defense bounced back, holding the Hoosiers to just 43 yards on the ground in the second quarter, and an even better 29 yards in the third quarter. Overall, Indiana ran 50 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score.

Passing Defense: C

It wasn’t a good day for the Purdue defense in any area. Even in tough conditions, Purdue allowed Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey to throw for 337 yards and three touchdowns. It should’ve been no surprise heading into the game that Purdue needed to limit Indiana’s top wide receiver Whop Philyor, but they somehow still failed to do so.

Philyor had a monster day, catching eight passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Not only Philyor, but the Hoosiers other wide receivers had no problem getting open all day long. This group has had some good showings near the end of the year, but this wasn’t one of them. This isn’t the way you want to enter the offseason if you’re the Purdue secondary.

Special Teams: C-minus

Obviously the weather conditions made it difficult for the kickers on Saturday, but regardless, Purdue didn’t have its best day in this area. J.D. Dellinger attempted three kicks on the day. He connected from 20 and 34 yards, but missed a 39-yard attempt.

Adding to the missed field goal for the Purdue special teams was a costly mistake in the middle of the fourth quarter. After scoring and cutting the lead to five points at 38-23, Purdue kicked the following kickoff out of bounds, giving Indiana great starting field position that led to an IU field goal. As the underdog, you can’t have avoidable mistakes such as that in a big moment of the game.

Coaching: C-plus

Jeff Brohm and the rest of the coaching staff didn’t have the best day on Saturday. There were moments when Brohm’s play-calling was a thing of beauty, but the mistakes were much more important.

My biggest complaint was how Brohm handled the overtime. He was far too conservative, and in the end, it cost Purdue the game. This was Purdue's bowl game and when the Boilermakers matched Indiana's touchdown in the first session, the Boilermakers should have just gone for a 2-point conversion and the win. Instead, they kicked a PAT to send it into the second period.

Brohm made a questionable decision there, too. On fourth-and-2 from the 17, he elected to kick a field goal instead of going for it. They got the three, but then Indiana scored a touchdown to win. As much as Purdue had struggled to stop Indiana's offense, three points there was never going to be enough.

Intangibles: A

This area seems to be the same thing every week. I can’t say enough about the guts and heart that this Purdue team has shown over the course of the season.

It’s been a season unlike anything I have ever seen injury-wise, but Purdue continued to show up game-in and game-out. Saturday was no different. With bowl eligibility already gone, Purdue still showed up and played hard in front of fans for the final time this season.