Purdue
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Field at Ross-Ade Stadium to be Named After Rohrman Family

Brady Extin

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue will add a name to Ross Ade Stadium’s field beginning with the 2020 season. After a $15 million donation from the Rohrman family, the field will now be known as Rohrman Field at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the naming rights during Friday’s meeting.

"This is a special moment for Purdue Athletics, and we are profoundly grateful to the Rohrman family for its leadership and extraordinary generosity," Mike Bobinski, Purdue vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, said in a statement released by the university. 

"Bob Rohrman and the entire Rohrman family have visibly and positively impacted Lafayette-West Lafayette and all the communities they serve for the last half century, and this gift will have a similar effect on Purdue football for years to come. It is a transformative gift in support of our most ambitious and significant project."

Thr Rohrman family owns one of the largest automobile groups in the midwest, with 30 dealerships. After beginning in Lafayette, Rorhman has expanded to other parts of Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Rohrman Field will be honored with a dedication ceremony prior to Purdue’s first home game next season on Sept. 12.

“Purdue Athletics is more than just a ball and games. It is a part of the social fabric of who we are as a family,” JR Rohrman, Bob's son, said in a statement released by the university. “The entire family believes this gift to Purdue University is one of the best ways that we can give back to a community that has done so much for us.”

This gift adds to the funds for the Ross-Ade renovation project which is expected to cost over $100 million. Along with other renovations, the University recently announced the addition of a new $10 million video board in the south end zone. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Final Grades: Inexperienced Passing Defense Took Its Lumps All Season

Brady Extin
0

An inexperienced secondary had to learn on the fly this season, and that's not always a good situation in the Big Ten

Unranked Boilermakers, Hoosiers Help Big Ten top ACC in Annual Challenge

tombrew94
0

Big wins over ranked foes by Purdue and Indiana swung the balance of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge this year, with the Big Ten winning 8-6.

Final Grade: Rushing Defense Missed Key Players, But Had Its Moments

Brady Extin
0

Purdue's rushing defense had a hard time overcoming injuries to its top two players.

My Two Cents: Purdue's Stefanovic Puts His Foot Down in 1st Start

tombrew94
0

Purdue needed to find a way to attack Virginia's No. 1-ranked defense, and Sasha Stefanovic delivered the knockout blows with six 3-pointers and a career-high 20 points.

Rapid Reaction: Boilermakers Get (A Little) Revenge on Virginia

tombrew94
0

Hot shooting from long distance against the No. 1-ranked defense in America helped Purdue get a huge win in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Gameday Preview: No. 5 Virginia (7-0) vs. Purdue (4-3)

tombrew94
0

Purdue's extremely difficult nonconference schedule continues Wednesday night when it takes on No. 5-ranked Virginia, the defending national champions.

Final Grades: Passing Offense

Brady Extin
0

With injuries effecting all areas of the passing game, Purdue still managed a productive season.

Final Grades for Purdue, Starting With Rushing Offense

Brady Extin
0

Purdue's rushing offense struggling for most of the 2019 season, and that's shown in their final grade, but some positive signs almost emerge from the young talent in the Boilermakers' backfield.

Purdue Didn't Want a 4-8 Season, But Future Sure Looks Bright

Brady Extin
0

Several talented freshmen got a lot of quality playing time this season, which is a positive sign for Purdue going forward.

Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 14

tombrew94
0

Purdue made a furious rally but came up short against Indiana, so moving up in the final conference rankings was out of the question. It will be different in 2020, though.