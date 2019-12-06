WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue will add a name to Ross Ade Stadium’s field beginning with the 2020 season. After a $15 million donation from the Rohrman family, the field will now be known as Rohrman Field at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the naming rights during Friday’s meeting.

"This is a special moment for Purdue Athletics, and we are profoundly grateful to the Rohrman family for its leadership and extraordinary generosity," Mike Bobinski, Purdue vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, said in a statement released by the university.

"Bob Rohrman and the entire Rohrman family have visibly and positively impacted Lafayette-West Lafayette and all the communities they serve for the last half century, and this gift will have a similar effect on Purdue football for years to come. It is a transformative gift in support of our most ambitious and significant project."

Thr Rohrman family owns one of the largest automobile groups in the midwest, with 30 dealerships. After beginning in Lafayette, Rorhman has expanded to other parts of Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Rohrman Field will be honored with a dedication ceremony prior to Purdue’s first home game next season on Sept. 12.

“Purdue Athletics is more than just a ball and games. It is a part of the social fabric of who we are as a family,” JR Rohrman, Bob's son, said in a statement released by the university. “The entire family believes this gift to Purdue University is one of the best ways that we can give back to a community that has done so much for us.”

This gift adds to the funds for the Ross-Ade renovation project which is expected to cost over $100 million. Along with other renovations, the University recently announced the addition of a new $10 million video board in the south end zone.