Purdue Football, Volleyball Take Home Weekly Big Ten Awards

It was a big weekend in West Lafayette, with the Purdue football team defeating Minnesota 41-13, the volleyball squad defeating both USC and No. 24 Illinois and the women's soccer program upsetting No. 2 Michigan State 2-1. There was plenty to celebrate on campus.

After the big weekend, Purdue football star Fame Ijeboi and volleyball freshman Addy Tindall both received weekly honors from the Big Ten. Ijeboi was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Tindall earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Here's a recap of their performances from the week that earned them both conference recognition.

Fame Ijeboi, running back

Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) runs the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ijeboi had a career night when facing Minnesota on Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium. He plowed through his former team, rushing for 195 yards and three touchdowns, leading Purdue to a 41-13 victory over the Golden Gophers. Thanks to his efforts, the Boilermakers improved to 3-3 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.

The running back carried the ball 31 times and maintained a 6.3 yards per carry average. Saturday's performance marked the second time this season Ijeboi has rushed for three touchdowns. He also hit the end zone three times in Purdue's overtime loss to Wake Forest.

Ijeboi has been outstanding for the Boilers out of the backfield this season. Through six games, he has rushed for 549 yards and nine touchdowns on 117 carries. He's averaging 4.7 yards per carry for the year.

Addy Tindall, outside hitter

Addy Tindall at Mackey Arena. | Purdue Athletics

Tindall's recognition as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week is long overdue. She has been one of the most dominant freshman players in the conference this season, but has been overlooked by the league when it comes to weekly awards. She was too dominant in Purdue's two wins over USC and Illinois to ignore this time, though.

In two matches, Tindall accounted for 25 kills and seven blocks in Purdue's two victories. She had a .321 hitting percentage in the win over USC on Friday. On Saturday, she accounted for six of her 13 kills in the final two sets, helping the Boilers escape the Illini in a five-set match.

For the season, Tindall is averaging 3.792 kills per set and is hitting .277. She is also averaging .509 blocks per set for the Boilermakers. She has had four matches in which she has hit above .400.

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