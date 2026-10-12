No. 16 Purdue Volleyball Shows Grit in Victory Over No. 24 Illinois

When No. 24 Illinois took a 24-21 lead in the fourth set, it looked like No. 16 Purdue might lose for the fourth time in its last five matches. But if we've learned anything from Dave Shondell's team over the years, it's that the Boilermakers never surrender.

Purdue valiantly fought off three straight set points to tie the match at 24-24. Illinois ended the fourth set with five match point tries before the Boilermakers rallied to win the set 28-26 to send it to a fifth. They carried all that confidence and momentum into the fifth set and ultimately defeated Illinois 15-12 in the final game to win the match.

"I'm stilly trying to figure this one out, to be honest with you," Shondell said in a video posted by Boilers in the Stands. "I'm a little numb from what I just watched out there. I really like this team, they're unbelievable people ... they're never out of it. They showed it last year and they showed it at times this year.

"I'm going to be honest, I thought it was over. Somehow, we chipped away and chipped away."

The Boilermakers needed a big weekend after losing three straight matches to ranked opponents. Purdue had been swept by No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 20 Washington, and lost in five sets to No. 13 Oregon. The Boilers bounced back by getting a pair of wins over USC and Illinois to even their Big Ten record at 3-3 on the year.

Middle blocker Dior Charles was a huge factor in Purdue's success. She finished the match with 13 kills and only one error on 17 swings, hitting .706 for the match. Charles also had eight blocks. It was fitting that she scored the final point of the night for the Boilers.

"I'm really all about having fun," Charles said, laughing. "But I think when you're having fun, it's easier to do your job and get things done."

Purdue now has a two-match road trip, traveling to play Iowa and No. 1 Nebraska next weekend.

Grace Heaney and Kate Hansen celebrate a point. | Purdue Athletics

Several Boilers stepped up in win

Charles was Purdue's MVP against Illinois on Sunday night, but several Boilers stepped up to add another ranked win to the resume.

Grace Heaney had a team-high 16 kills, 17 digs and five blocks for the Boilers, a tremendous all-around performance for the fourth-year hitter. Mimi Mambu had 15 kills and Addy Tindall totaled 13.

Taylor Anderson posted a double-double with 56 assists and 19 digs. She also had four kills and four blocks. Ryan McAleer totaled 19 digs and MaryKate Scheumman had 11.

As a team, the Boilers hit .249 for the match and tallied 14 blocks in the victory.

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