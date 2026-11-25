FISHERS, Ind. — Nobody gave fifth-seeded Purdue a shot on Tuesday night in Fishers. The Boilermakers were taking on top-seeded and undefeated Nebraska in the semifinal round of the Big Ten Volleyball Tournament. Most tuning in probably expected the Huskers to sweep their way into the championship match on Wednesday.

Purdue had other plans, though. For two sets, the Boilers had the champs on the ropes. But when it came time to deliver the knockout blow, Nebraska dodged the punch and countered with an attack of its own.

The Boilermakers took the first set 25-21 and held a 24-23 advantage in the second set. They had an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead and put Nebraska's undefeated record in serious jeopardy. But the Huskers fought off set point and rallied to take the set 27-25.

It was the turning point of Tuesday's match.

Nebraska dominated the third set 25-11 and, though Purdue bounced back in the fourth, the Huskers still cruised to a 25-18 victory to take the match 3-1.

"I thought our team was brilliant for two sets. Just absolutely brilliant," head coach Dave Shondell said. "They did everything we could have asked them to do against a team that is loaded with players and comes at you from every direction."

When Purdue took the floor for the semifinal round, it looked like a team full of confidence. Kate Hansen, Dior Charles and Addy Tindall were dominant on the block, making life miserable for a Nebraska team full of excellent hitters.

After sweeping No. 12 Michigan and No. 4 Oregon in back-to-back matches in Fishers, Purdue entered Tuesday's match with a lot of confidence. Undefeated record be damned, the Boilers believed they belonged on the same court with the regular-season champions and NCAA Tournament favorites.

"We just had to believe that we could beat them," Tindall said. "The whole world assumed that Nebraska was going to win; they've had a great season. Our mentality was, if we believe and just play our volleyball, then good things will happen. We bought into ourselves and our coaches."

Purdue's buy-in comes at the best possible time. On Sunday, the Boilers will learn about their NCAA Tournament seed. They're hoping they've done enough to receive a No. 4 seed and host the first two rounds of the event.

Regardless of Purdue's seed, Shondell believes his team is capable of making a special run in December. His players have always maintained a positive attitude, but they're entering the tournament with a belief that they can beat anyone.

"We've put ourselves in a position to be very hard to beat," Shondell said. "But it's all about attitude. It's all about attitude, and being confident, and competing."

The second set turned the tide

Purdue Boilermakers defensive specialist Ryan McAleer (3) yells in excitement. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Purdue could have shut the door on Nebraska and taken a two-set advantage, who knows how Tuesday night would have played out. The Huskers may have still responded like four-time Big Ten champions. Or, maybe the Boilers could have stunned the volleyball world.

"We just couldn't close the door on that second set," Shondell said. "And I think, sometimes, that can affect a team mentally."

A kill from Tindall gave Purdue a 23-21 lead. Then, Nebraska's Harper Murray was responsible for a kill and a block assist to tie the match. A service error by Husker defensive specialist Laney Choboy gave the Boilers a chance to close the set, but Teraya Sigler ended that hope.

Nebraska had tasted its own blood and decided to respond. After failing to put the Huskers away in the second set, there was a hangover in the third set. The Huskers pummeled Purdue, winning 25-11 and taking control of the match.

"Losing that second set was hard. I think we just got into a funk," Tindall said. "All teams have it. It's hard when you're up that much and [don't win]. But we bounced back in the fourth."

Purdue responded, but it was too little, too late. Nebraska had momentum and was able to put the Boilers to bed and advance to the championship round.

Boilers can swing with the best

Purdue Boilermakers middle blocker Sydni Vice (17) celebrates. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nobody wearing the black-and-gold uniform on Tuesday wanted to make the bus ride back to West Lafayette. They had all hoped to stun the world and compete in the championship match of the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament.

The Boilers may have fallen short, but they proved something to themselves and to the world: no matter who's on the other side of the net, Purdue is capable of competing.

"For the last week and a half, after getting beaten by IU, that was a wake-up call for us," Taylor Anderson said. "I think we've responded really well. I feel like the progress we've made is going to help us going into the NCAA Tournament."

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