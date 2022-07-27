Purdue Kicker Mitchell Fineran Named to 2022 Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran was named to the 2022 Lou Groza Award preseason watch list, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Wednesday.

The Lou Groza Award is presented annually to the nation's best placekicker in college football. Michigan kicker Jake Moody was the recipient of the award following the 2021 season.

Fineran is entering his second season with the Boilermakers after transferring from Samford University for the 2021 season. He started all 13 games for Purdue football and was 24-of-29 on his attempts on the year.

Fineran finished first in the Big Ten and third in the nation by averaging 1.85 field goals per game. He began the season going 3-of-3 in the team's opener against Oregon State and would also finish the year by nailing all four of his kicks in a 48-45 overtime victory against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl, including the game-winner.

After a stellar season, Fineran was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the conference's coaches and the media.

O'CONNELL AMONG BIG TEN PRESEASON HONOREES: Purdue redshirt senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 10 players recognized this preseason for Big Ten Conference Honors. He will be in attendance for the Boilermakers during the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE

Purdue redshirt senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 10 players recognized this preseason for Big Ten Conference Honors. He will be in attendance for the Boilermakers during the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. O'CONNELL NAMED TO DAVEY O'BRIEN WATCH LIST: Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 35 players named to the 2022 Davey O'Brien Award watch list. He is the only player in program history to record two 500-yard passing games in a single season. CLICK HERE

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 35 players named to the 2022 Davey O'Brien Award watch list. He is the only player in program history to record two 500-yard passing games in a single season. O'CONNELL NAMED TO MAXWELL AWARD WATCH LIST: Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 13 Big Ten players named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list. He recorded 3,178 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the 2021 season for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 13 Big Ten players named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list. He recorded 3,178 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the 2021 season for the Boilermakers. PAYNE DURHAM NANED TO JOHN MACKEY AWARD WATCH LIST: Purdue redshirt senior Payne Durham was named to the 2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. The award is given annually to the nation's top tight end. CLICK HERE

Purdue redshirt senior Payne Durham was named to the 2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. The award is given annually to the nation's top tight end. GUS HARTWIG NAMED TO RIMINGTON TROPHY WATCH LIST: Purdue redshirt sophomore center Gus Hartwig was named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Rimington Trophy, awarded annually to college football's best center. He started all 13 games for the Boilermakers in 2021. CLICK HERE



Purdue redshirt sophomore center Gus Hartwig was named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Rimington Trophy, awarded annually to college football's best center. He started all 13 games for the Boilermakers in 2021. NO PURDUE PLAYER MAKES BILETNIKOFF AWARD WATCH LIST: Rondale Moore and David Bell were recognized as some of the best pass-catchers in the country for the last four years. Moore had to play his way onto the Biletnikoff Award Watch List as a freshman in 2018, as did Bell the following year. Now entering the 2022 season, Purdue has no players on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Like and Follow Boilermakers Country on Facebook