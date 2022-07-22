Purdue Center Gus Hartwig Named to 2022 Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The preseason watch list for the 2022 Rimington Trophy was announced Friday morning, and Purdue redshirt sophomore center Gus Hartwig was among those recognized for the yearly award.

The Rimington Trophy was named after consensus All-American Dave Rimington and is presented annually to the nation's best center in college football. Last season, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was the recipient.

During the 2021 season, Hartwig started all 13 games for the Boilermakers on the offensive front. He helped the offense generate time in the pocket, allowing for Purdue's quarterbacks to throw for 355.4 yards per game (second in the Big Ten, fifth nationally).

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 71.8% of his passes a year ago behind Hartwig and the rest of the offensive line, which now stands as a program record. O'Connell finished the season having completed 315 of his 440 attempts for 3,712 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was sacked just 18 times in 12 games.

At the end of the season, Hartwig was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the league's coaches and was also named an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

In 2020, Hartwig started three of the team's six games during his first year of collegiate football, becoming the first true freshman to start on the Boilermakers' offensive line since the 2008 season.

Hartwig and the Purdue football team are scheduled to start their season on Thursday night, Sept. 1, against Penn State at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will be aired live on FOX.

Below is the full list of players from each conference named to this year's Rimington Trophy watch list during the preseason:

2022 Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List

ACC

Will Putnam, Clemson

Jakai Clark, Miami

Grant Gibson, North Carolina State

Johnny Jordan, Virginia Tech

Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest

AAC

Jacob Likes, Memphis

Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane

Matt Lee, UCF

Big 12

Jacob Gall, Baylor

Trevor Downing, Iowa State

Mike Novitsky, Kansas

Preston Wilson, Oklahoma State

Steve Avila, TCU

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Big Ten

Olu Oluwaitimi, Michigan

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Luke Wypler Jr., Ohio State

Juice Scruggs, Penn State

Gus Hartwig, Purdue

Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

C-USA

Will Rykard, UAB

Rusty Staats, WKU

Independent

Connor Pay, BYU

Jarett Patterson, Notre Dame

MAC

Jacob Gideon, Western Michigan

Mountain West

Alama Uluave, San Diego State

PAC-12

Matthew Cindric, California

Alex Forsyth, Oregon

Jake Levengood, Oregon State

Drake Nugent, Stanford

Brett Neilon, USC

SEC

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Nick Brahms, Auburn

Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

LaQuinston Sharp, Mississippi

Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

Sun Belt

Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina

Malik Sumter, Georgia State

Jake Andrews, Troy

