Purdue Launches Brand Development Program for Student-Athletes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University Athletics announced Wednesday it is taking a massive step for aiding its student-athletes in growing and managing unique, personalized brands.

By partnering with the Krannert School of Management and industry leader INFLCR, Purdue is launching an immersive brand development program that unifies all of its student-athlete development programs. The initiative — which is better known as EMPOWER — provides education, entrusts students with resources and offers entrepreneurship opportunities.

"We believe in empowering our student-athletes so they are positioned for success," Tom Mitchell, Purdue Associate Athletic Director for Compliance said in a release. "We also have a track record of fighting for student-athletes to pursue their passions as it relates to NIL. EMPOWER is just the next evolution in what we can offer Boilermakers for their student-athlete experience."

EMPOWER will allow student-athletes to develop their brand while having access to educational opportunities provided by the student-athlete development staff and partnership with INFLCR.

Students with the desire to grow will be entrusted with professional resources and creative content.

"The goal is to develop the most well-rounded student-athletes in the country and help student-athletes realize their platform and capabilities while being part of a prestigious, Power-Five institution," Peyton Stovall, Purdue Assistant Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Development, said.

Alongside all the resources provided by Purdue, the university will also provide a first-of-its-kind course offered through the Krannert School of Management called “Optimizing Personal Brand and Image."

Senior-level Purdue faculty, staff and alumni who are experts in the field will teach the course.

This education will focus on social media and branding while utilizing opportunities in leadership, community engagement, career advancement and professional development.

"We're thrilled to be a part of this brand management initiative," David Hummels, Dr. Samuel R. Allen Dean of the Krannert School, said. "Many of our most successful alumni have been student-athletes at Purdue, making this partnership a natural fit for the school. With a focus on personal branding, social and digital media strategies, financial literacy and philanthropy, the course we've developed will prepare students to cultivate, maximize and monetize their personal brands, giving them an advantage over their peers."

The initiative is tied together with INFLCR's programs and features providing students with national exposure. It will allow student-athletes to share their stories through custom content, brand strategy education and data analytics to track their growth.

"As we continue to modernize the college athletics experience, it's important that we educate and support our student-athletes on all aspects of Name, Image and Likeness," Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski said. "My hope is that our comprehensive EMPOWER student-athlete development platform will provide tools and resources that will benefit our student-athletes in tangible ways during their time with us at Purdue, but will also serve as a springboard to success when transitioning to the next chapter of their personal and professional lives."

