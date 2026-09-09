How to Watch No. 14 Purdue Volleyball vs. IU Indy With TV Info, Scout and Preview

Purdue's busy start to the 2026 season continues on Wednesday night. The 14th-ranked Boilermakers host a pesky IU Indy squad at Holloway Gymnasium, hoping to bounce back after getting swept by No. 11 TCU on Sunday.

Last year, the Jaguars rolled into West Lafayette and stole a set from a talented Purdue squad. Head coach Dave Shondell isn't overlooking IU Indy, even with a big trip to the Bahamas ahead this weekend.

"We've gotta turn around and get ready for this IU Indy team. They're pretty good," Shondell said Sunday. "They came in and took a game off of us last year, and we had a team that was playing pretty well. We know we've gotta be ready for them."

How to follow along

Elle Schara dives for a volleyball. | Purdue Athletics (PurdueSports.com)

What : No. 14 Purdue (2-2) vs. IU Indy (3-3)

: No. 14 Purdue (2-2) vs. IU Indy (3-3) When : Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026

: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 Where : Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.

: Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind. Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET Stream : Big Ten-Plus

: Big Ten-Plus Listen : Purduesports.com/radio

: Purduesports.com/radio Live stats: StatBroadcast

Scouting IU Indy

Andrew Kroger (head coach)

45-54 overall record (4th season)

23-31 Horizon League record

Back-to-back Horizon League Tournament appearances

First winning record at IU Indy in 2025 (18-14)

Top players

Grace Purichia, S — Was named the 2025 Horizon League Setter of the Year in 2025 after totaling 1,346 assists, 336 digs, 110 kills and 29 service aces. She's off to a strong start again this season, averaging 9.5 assists and 0.79 kills per set. Purichia has also been effective behind the service line, totaling 10 aces with only seven errors.

Jillian Tippman, OPP — Earned Horizon League second-team and All-Freshman honors last season, starting in 27 of 32 matches for the Jaguars. She led the squad with 416 kills and is the team's leader again this year. Through six matches, Tippman has 90 kills and a .272 hitting percentage. She also has 40 digs, eight blocks and seven aces.

Bailey Sinish, OH — True freshman out of Fort Wayne, Ind., Sinish has made an impact early in her collegiate career. Currently ranks second in kills (79) and blocks (11). Also has the fourth-most digs for IU Indy this season, accounting for 37.

Amanda Stephens, MB — Started in 18 matches and appeared in 22 as a freshman during the 2025 campaign. She accounted for 86 kills and 37 blocks in her rookie season. Stephens currently ranks third for the Jaguars in kills (42) and blocks (9).

Lila Britt, MB — Seeing the first real action of her career at IU Indy this season and has taken advantage of the opportunity. At 6-foot-1, Britt is the tallest player on the Jaguars' roster for the 2026 season. In the first six matches, she has accounted for a team-high 12 blocks. She has also recorded 20 kills.

Laura Roeder, L — Received Horizon League All-Freshman honors after a stellar 2025 campaign, averaging 4.59 digs and totaling a team-high 35 service aces. Through the first six matches of 2026, Roeder is averaging a team-high 3.04 digs per set. She is also tied for the team lead in aces, accounting for 10 thus far.

What to watch

Ryan McAleer smiles on the court. | Purdue Athletics (PurdueSports.com)

Purdue's serve-receive

Through the first four matches, Purdue has struggled with first passes. With youngsters MaryKate Scheumann and Elle Schara in the back row and Addy Tindall on the floor, it's going to be something the Boilermakers continually work on throughout the year. This group has to be prepared on Wednesday night, because IU Indy can make teams pay from behind the service line.

IU Indy has recorded 38 service aces through the first six matches, averaging 1.58 aces per set. Purichia and Roeder have accounted for 10 aces each and Tippman has totaled seven. The Jaguars are going to put pressure on Purdue from the service line, so the Boilers must have clean hits from the jump.

The height advantage

Purdue has a significant size advantage heading into Wednesday evening's match. There are 12 active Boilermakers who are listed at 6 feet or taller. The Jaguars have just one player over 6 feet tall, which is Britt at 6-foot-1. That should present Dave Shondell's team with some favorable matchups on the front row.

IU Indy has some athletes on its roster, so the height advantage only goes so far. Purdue still needs to be efficient on the attack. This could be a match where the Boilermakers simply overpower the Jags if they're hitting the ball well.

A refreshed group?

It's going to be interesting to see how Purdue responds after such a busy week. The Boilermakers played two matches inside a sweltering Mackey Arena on back-to-back nights last week, defeating both Texas A&M and Georgia. They ended the week with a 0-3 loss to TCU. The Horned Frogs' block presented plenty of trouble, but Purdue also looked gassed.

Did a few days away from competition help Purdue? Will we see a refreshed and rejuvenated group on Wednesday? This is still a two-week stretch in which the Boilers will play six matches in 13 days. How will the Boilers respond after getting a bit of a break before heading to the Bahamas?

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!