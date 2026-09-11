How to Watch No. 14 Purdue Volleyball in the Paradise Invitational

The most anticipated weekend of the Purdue volleyball schedule has arrived. The Boilermakers have arrived in the Bahamas, participating in the first international volleyball match at the college level.

Purdue will play Houston in the opening match on Saturday and will then play No. 3 Kentucky or No. 8 SMU, depending on results. It's going to be a great weekend with excellent volleyball from start to finish.

Here's a look at how you can follow along, as well as a scout of Houston for the opening match. A scout of either Kentucky or SMU will be available following Saturday's matches.

Ryan McAleer celebrates a point. | Purdue Athletics (PurdueSports.com)

Match 1 vs. Houston

What : #14 Purdue (3-2) vs. Houston (5-1)(Paradise Invitational)

: #14 Purdue (3-2) vs. Houston (5-1)(Paradise Invitational) When : Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 Where : Nassau, Bahamas

: Nassau, Bahamas Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Stream : ESPN-plus

: ESPN-plus Radio: PurdueSports.com/radio

Match 2 vs. No. 3 Kentucky/No. 8 SMU

What : #14 Purdue vs. #3 Kentucky OR #8 SMU (Paradise Invitational)

: #14 Purdue vs. #3 Kentucky OR #8 SMU (Paradise Invitational) When : Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026

: Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 Where : Nassau, Bahamas

: Nassau, Bahamas Time : 1 p.m. ET OR 5 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET OR 5 p.m. ET TV : ESPN OR ESPN 2

: ESPN OR ESPN 2 Stream : ESPN-plus

: ESPN-plus Radio: PurdueSports.com/radio

Scouting Houston

David Rehr, head coach

Eighth year at Houston (2019-present)

129-81 overall record with the Cougars

Finished 9-20 in 2025

Reached the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2023

Best NCAA Tournament finish was in 2022 (Sweet 16)

30-4 record in 2022

Coaches at Blinn College (2003-2011)

Posted a 313-35 record, won two NJCAA national titles

Coaches at Appalachian State (2012-18)

Career record is 653-207 in 23 seasons

Top players

Sydney Jones, OH — Earned Freshman All-AAC honors as a freshman at Temple after averaging 3.6 kills per set and totaling a team-high 35 service aces. She spent last season at Tennessee, but did not play much. Jones is currently Houston's leader in kills, averaging 4.23 per set and hitting .342.

Kamille Gibson, OH — Transferred after playing her first three seasons at Oklahoma. She's also has a hitting percentage above .300, hitting .318 for the year and averaging 3.41 kills per set. Gibson also has seven service aces through six matches.

Kalei Edson, S — In her first season with Houston and has already accounted for 223 assists, 37 digs, 13 blocks and 10 aces. She's an incredibly well-rounded setter and has good size at 5-foot-10. She transferred after spending two seasons at Auburn.

Mattie Casale, L — A former Boilermaker, Casale redshirted at Purdue as a true freshman and has immediately taken on a big role for the Cougars. She's averaging a team-high 4.05 digs per set and has 22 assists and five aces.

Alexis Roberson, MB — Played at LSU and TCU before committing to Houston. She currently leads the team with 19 blocks and doesn't have a blocking error through six matches. Roberson also has 29 kills this year.

Tara Greenberry, MB — The only returner on this list from the 2025 Cougars squad. She has recorded 16 blocks with just one error and is hitting .364 with 30 kills so far.

What to watch vs. Houston

Purdue Junior Taylor Anderson (5) returns a dig. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boilers carrying momentum

After a tough match against No. 11 TCU last weekend, the Boilermakers bounced back with a dominant 3-0 sweep over IU Indy. Dave Shondell's team looked refreshed and rejuvenated, and are hoping that carries over into the Bahamas.

How will Purdue respond to playing three matches in a five-day stretch, with a long travel day added to the agenda? Obviously, the Boilers aren't the only team battling that kind of fatigue, but it certainly caught up with them at the end of last week.

A familiar face

On the other side of the court, Purdue will recognize a familiar face. Casale transferred to Houston after spending her freshman season in West Lafayette. She's contributed immediately for the Cougars, earning the job as the team's libero and leading the squad in digs through six matches.

Casale was a highly-regarded recruit coming out of high school. She's off to a great start, but Purdue should have a strong understanding of her strengths and weaknesses after spending a full season with the team.

Sizing up the opponent

A big reason why Purdue had so much success against IU Indy on Wednesday was because of its major size advantage against over the Jaguars. The Boilermakers won't have that in Saturday's match against Houston. Both teams have 12 active players listed a 6 feet or taller.

Despite Houston's size, it hasn't been a great blocking team thus far, averaging fewer than two blocks per set. Still, this is a team that could potentially give the Boilermakers some trouble at the net. It's an intriguing first match to start the Paradise Invitational.

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