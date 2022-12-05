Purdue Offensive Lineman Spencer Holstege Announces Decision to Enter Transfer Portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football will be without one of its starting offensive linemen for its bowl game on Jan. 2, as redshirt junior Spencer Holstege announced Monday that he is going to enter the transfer portal.

The team is scheduled to kick off against No. 16 LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl following a loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Boilermakers are 8-5 and 6-3 in conference play this season.

"After much consideration and many prayers, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Holstege wrote on social media. Although I will miss the bowl game, I feel that this decision is what is best for my future going forward.

"I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and everyone associated with the football program. Thank you for your support. Boiler Up."

Holstege — a native of Grand Rapids, Mich. — was among several offensive linemen that saw playing time for Purdue this season. The team deployed as many as eight players along the offensive line before injuries dwindled depth up front.

Holstege has appeared in all 13 games for the Boilermakers so far this season. He's played in 32 games throughout his college career, including 13 starts last season, after redshirting as a true freshman in 2019. He blocked for an offensive line that allowed starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell to lead the Big Ten with 290.8 yards passing per game while only giving up 23 sacks on the year.

Purdue also improved in the run game, averaging 123.1 yards rushing per game as redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee led the way with 920 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 182 carries.

A two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Holstege Graduated with a bachelor’s degree in May of 2021. He majored in Organizational Leadership.

Purdue to Play LSU in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Purdue will play LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Purdue Loses to Michigan 43-22 in Big Ten Championship: Michigan football remained undefeated with a 43-22 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

