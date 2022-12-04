Purdue Football to Play LSU in the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Boilermakers are heading to Florida for the start of the new year.

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl announced Sunday that Purdue (8-5, 6-3 Big Ten) will play No. 16 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game will be broadcast on ABC. It will be the first time the two programs have ever met on the football field.

Purdue, which won the Big Ten West for the first time in program history this season, will be coming off a 43-22 loss to No. 2 Michigan on Saturday in the conference title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Boilermakers are looking for back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time since 1997-98.

LSU was defeated by No. 1 Georgia 50-30 in the SEC Championship on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Before taking the helm for the Tigers, first-year head coach Brian Kelly earned six wins against the Boilermakers as the coach at Notre Dame. Entering the matchup against the Boilermakers, they have lost their last two games.

The last time Purdue appeared in the Citrus Bowl, the team suffered an overtime loss to Georgia 34-27 in 2004, back when the game was called the Capital One Bowl. Under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers have earned bowl eligibility four times in the last six years.

Michigan and Ohio State were both selected to play in the College Football Playoff, while Penn State was named the Big Ten representative in the 2023 Rose Bowl against Utah.

