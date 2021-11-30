Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Purdue Quarterback Jack Plummer Enters The Transfer Portal
    Publish date:

    Jack Plummer was named the starting quarterback for Purdue after fall camp but was later benched in favor of Aidan O'Connell. He threw for 864 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After spending four years with the Purdue football program, including one as a redshirt, junior quarterback Jack Plummer announced on social media that he has entered the transfer portal. 

    Plummer was named the starting quarterback for the Boilermakers during fall camp before being benched in favor of Aidan O'Connell after the first four games of the season. He appeared in five games for Purdue this year, throwing for 864 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception. 

    "After careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal," Plummer wrote. "I would like to thank Purdue for an amazing four years. I would also like to thank my coaches, teammates and everyone else that has played a role in my journey as a student athlete. At this time in my life, I feel that this is the best decision for my career moving forward. I will cherish all the memories from my time at Purdue." 

    Plummer started the final three games of the season in 2020, completing 88 of his 124 passes for 938 yards and eight touchdowns. He also started three games in 2019. 

    Plummer completed 64% of his passes during his career at Purdue while throwing for  26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was a four-star recruit out of Gilbert, Arizona, and will have two years of eligibility left. 

    Jack Plummer throwing purdue
