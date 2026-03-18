Purdue-Michigan Big Ten Tournament Championship Game Sets Viewership Record

All eyes were on the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game on Sunday afternoon in Chicago. CBS Sports announced that the title bout between No. 7 seed Purdue and No. 1 seed Michigan set a new viewership record.

Per CBS Sports, Sunday's game between the Boilermakers and Wolverines averaged 4.716 million viewers, a new record for the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game broadcast. The previous high was set in 2013, when 4.646 million people tuned in to watch Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Purdue defeated Michigan 80-72, winning its third Big Ten Tournament title in program history. The Boilermakers won four games in four days, defeating No. 15 seed Northwestern, No. 2 seed Nebraska and No. 6 seed UCLA on their way to the title game.

CBS Sports Delivers Record-Setting Viewership for @BoilerBall's Win in Big Ten Championship



🏀Most-Watched Big Ten Championship Ever

🏀4.716 Million Viewers. Peaked with 6.207 Million Viewers

🏀CBS Sports' Best Season in 8 Years pic.twitter.com/7QE7QmhkCc — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) March 17, 2026

Additionally, Sunday's Big Ten Tournament Championship Game was the most-watched conference title game on any network in three decades. In 1996, 5.512 million viewers tuned in to watch Kentucky and Mississippi State battle for the SEC Tournament title.

Purdue's four seniors carried a heavy load in the Big Ten Tournament win over Michigan. Oscar Cluff scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds, Trey Kaufman-Renn added 20 points and Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer each dropped in 14. Smith also dished out 11 assists, while Loyer had five assists and four rebounds.

Purdue prepares for NCAA Tournament next

Purdue guard Braden Smith (41) celebrates a play against Michigan. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After winning the Big Ten Tournament, Purdue jumped up to a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers begin their postseason journey in St. Louis, playing No. 15 seed Queens on Friday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Purdue begins its journey close to home, but if it wins its first two games of March Madness, it will be required to make a cross-country trip to the West Coast for the regional round. The Boilermakers will play their Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games in San Jose, Calif., if necessary.

Last year, Purdue reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to Houston on a late basket in Indianapolis. Two years ago, the Boilermakers made a trip to the Final Four and played in the National Championship Game.

Purdue's senior group is hoping to make one final deep run before their careers in West Lafayette come to a close.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!