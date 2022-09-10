Purdue Receiver Broc Thompson in Pads for Warmups Ahead of Game Against Indiana State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ahead of Purdue football's Week 2 matchup with Indiana State, senior wide receiver Broc Thompson is in pads and fielding punts during the team's warmups.

Coach Jeff Brohm noted Thompson would be a game-time decision heading into the game. He also stated that fellow wide receiver Elijah Canion, a transfer from Auburn this offseason, will not be suiting up.

The Boilermakers are scheduled to kick off against the Sycamores at 4 p.m. ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium. If Thompson is limited in any capacity, the team will likely turn to leading receiver Charlie Jones alongside redshirt juniors TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice as the preferred targets for starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

Redshirt senior tight end Payne Durham is also looking for a bounce-back performance on Saturday after pulling in just three receptions on nine targets for 43 yards last week.

Thompson played in the season-opening 35-31 loss to Penn State but was noticeably shaken up and helped off the field following one of his three receptions on the night. Against the Nittany Lions last Thursday, Thompson's trio of grabs went for 28 yards.

During the 2021 season, Thompson finished with 30 catches for 457 yards and four touchdowns. He earned Music City Bowl Most Valuable Player honors after a breakout performance in Purdue's 48-45 overtime win over Tennessee. Thompson hauled in seven passes for 217 yards and a pair of scores in the season finale.

Following the Boilermakers' game against the Nittany Lions, Thompson has appeared in 13 games while making 33 catches with the program. In two seasons with the Marshall football program, he had 33 receptions for 562 yards without a score.