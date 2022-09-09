How to Watch Purdue Football's Game Against Indiana State on Saturday
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football will be looking for its first win of 2022 after falling to 0-1 at the hands of Penn State, and the team will be back at home Saturday for a matchup with Indiana State inside Ross-Ade Stadium.
"We're going to play an Indiana State team coming off a victory at home," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. " And we have to start to do all the small things correctly. Play as hard as we can on every play and try to come out with a victory."
This will be the sixth meeting between the two programs, with the Boilermakers owning a 5-0 record that dates back to 1926. The matchup is the first of three straight nonconference games for Purdue.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday night's matchup between Purdue and Indiana State:
How to watch Indiana State at Purdue
- When: Saturday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV: BTN
- Radio: Purdue Sports Radio Network (95.5 FM WAZY)
Series History
- All-Time Series: Purdue leads 5-0
- Last Meeting (2015): Purdue 38, Indiana State 14 in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Streak: Purdue is on a five-game winning streak against Indiana State
Purdue's 2022 Stats (Per Game)
- Points: 31
- Points Allowed: 35
- Rush Yards: 98
- Pass Yards: 355
- Total Offense: 416
- Total Defense: 406
Indiana State's 2022 Stats (Per Game)
- Points: 17
- Points Allowed: 14
- Rush Yards: 135
- Pass Yards: 141
- Total Offense: 276
- Total Defense: 156
Meet the Coaches
Jeff Brohm (Purdue)
- Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 28-30 overall record with the program.
- Brohm has a career head coaching record of 58-40. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).
Curt Mallory (Indiana State)
- Curt Mallory is in his fifth season coaching the Sycamores. During his tenure, the team has posted an 18-28 overall record.
- This is Mallory's first sting as a collegiate head coach. His alma mater is Michigan (1992).
