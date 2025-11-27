Purdue Releases Parking Information for Men's Basketball, Football Games on Friday
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — West Lafayette is going to be a happening place on Black Friday. Both the Purdue men's basketball team and the football team will be in action, bringing tens of thousands of people to campus.
First, the Purdue men's basketball team will play Eastern Illinois, with tipoff scheduled for noon ET. Then, the Boilermakers take the field for the Old Oaken Bucket game at Ross-Ade Stadium, with kikcoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Purdue's athletic department released some important parking information, as the campus will be busier than usual for the holiday weekend. Here are some of the useful updates for Friday.
Purdue parking information for Black Friday
When does parking open?
Fans can begin arriving for both the men's basketball and football games at 10 a.m. ET. There will be no re-entry after you have parked your car. Once you arrive, you must leave your car in the lot unless you are leaving and do not plan to return.
Football parking pass
For those individuals who already have a parking pass for the football game, you can use that to park for both games. You will not be able to re-enter any of the parking lots after departure.
Men's basketball parking pass
If you only have a men's basketball parking pass, a football parking pass has been sent to you for the garage on Northwestern Avenue. This will be your assigned parking lot for the game against Eastern Illinois.
What if I don't have a parking pass?
Because of the influx of traffic, street parking will be extremely limited around Purdue's campus. It is best advised to purchase a parking pass in advance to ensure that you have a spot for Friday's two sporting events.
Schedule of events
- 10 a.m. ET — All parking lots open (no re-entry after departure)
- Noon ET — Purdue men's basketball vs. Eastern Illinois
- 7:30 p.m. ET — Purdue football vs. Indiana (Old Oaken Bucket)
