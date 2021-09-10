Purdue Running Backs Looking to 'Take The Next Step' Against UConn on Saturday

Zander Horvath led the Boilermakers with 21 carries, 81 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 1 victory. As Purdue prepares to face UConn this Saturday, the running backs are looking to contribute more, which includes reaching the century mark on the ground.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In the first week of the season, Purdue football ran the ball well enough to get the job done in a 30-21 victory over Oregon State at Ross-Ade Stadium. But the team's running backs have a higher standard than that.

Redshirt senior running back Zander Horvath managed to find the end zone for the game's opening touchdown, but the group failed to reach the century mark. As the team prepares to face off against UConn on Saturday on the road, the running backs want to be more of a contributing factor.

"I want to see us take the next step," Purdue running backs coach Chris Barclay said. "I want us, obviously, to get back in the endzone. I want to see us go over 100 yards on Saturday. You know, win our one-on-one matchups and be productive. More explosive plays, that's something that we always harp on."

Horvath carried the load for the Boilermakers, earning 21 attempts for 81 yards, including an 11-yard score. However, he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry. His only other run of double digits was a 24-yard burst to begin the second half.

"Individually, I think I started off a little slow, I could've been better than that," Horvath said of his performance. "Don't know if it was the first game jitters getting out of the way, but next game, we got to start off better, get a few more explosive plays in there. And I mean, if you're winning your one-on-ones too, that could lead to more touchdowns."

Aside from explosive plays, Horvath said he wants to improve on short-yardage situations. The Boilermakers faltered in the run game near the goal line in their season opener, settling for a field goal rather than punching the ball into the end zone.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Horvath must utilize his size to power through the line of scrimmage. Last season, he gained 5.0 yards per carry, the most in his college career.

"Once you get the ball, you got to hit the hole hard because there's people twice my size in there," he said. "So if you want to get through, you got to go full speed. And then winning your one-on-ones. There's 11 people on both sides of the ball, so there's going to be someone accountable for you. So you're going to have to either make them miss, or run them over to do what you can to keep on going."

Should Purdue jump to a big lead against a struggling UConn team on Saturday, more players will see time in the backfield. Junior running back King Doerue was the team's second-leading rusher in Week 1, carrying the ball five times for just seven yards.

UNLV transfer Dylan Downing, a redshirt freshman walk-on, found his way onto the field for the Boilermakers in the season opener as well. He was impressive during fall camp, and Barclay said he'll certainly be in the rotation throughout the season.

"That was definitely in the plans," Barclay said of Downing's playing time. "I think he's earned that right throughout what he's showing us in spring ball and over the summer and in training camp. We were developing a comfort level with him back there. He's a very physical kid, and he's smart as well. They all have a role, and it's my goal to get all three of them in the game."

Purdue is scheduled to travel to Hartford, Connecticut to play UConn on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET. As of Friday, the Boilermakers are a 33.5-point favorite, according to sports gambling website FanDuel.com. The over/under is 57.5 points.

