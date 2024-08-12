Purdue, Ryan Walters Not Interested in Transfers Who Are 'Just About the Money'
Sometimes, the transfer portal recruiting process feels like an auction — the best talent goes to the top bidder. But Purdue coach Ryan Walters said those aren't the type of guys he wants to bring to West Lafayette.
Purdue was extremely active in the transfer portal following the 2023 season. Walters and his staff needed to address holes on the roster after finishing last year with a 4-8 record.
The Boilers assembled a much stronger, deeper roster because of the work in the portal. Most notably, Purdue landed four transfers from Georgia, defensive end CJ Madden, wide receivers CJ Smith and De'Nylon Morrissette and defensive back Nyland Green.
But there was never a bidding war for the former Bulldogs. And, actually, there was never a bidding war to bring any player to West Lafayette. Those aren't the type of players that would fit in well with the Boilers.
"What we did, is we vetted their hosts," Walters told reporters on Monday. "Every transfer we brought in on an official, we vetted their host and asked, 'Would they be a good fit?' And there were some guys like, 'No, coach, he's just about the money.' So, we didn't take them."
The world of college football has changed drastically in the last five years. It's almost impossible for rosters to be assembled without some sport of activity in the transfer portal. After watching so many players from last year's roster depart, the Boilermakers had to be dependent on transfers.
Purdue landed 18 players from the transfer portal (247Sports), establishing more depth at key positions — particularly at wide receiver, offensive line and in the secondary. Without question, the Boilers are in much better shape than they were a season ago.
Considering today's transfer market, it's tough to avoid those bidding wars and bring in top-tier talent. Somehow, Walters and his staff found a way to accomplish it in the offseason.
