Purdue Linebacker Leaves Program Ahead of 2026 Season — What's the Impact?

A second player has decided to leave Purdue's football program before the start of the 2026 season. Veteran linebacker Owen Davis is no longer with the Boilermakers, according to multiple reports.

Sam King of the Journal & Courier reported on the departure of Davis on Wednesday. He is the second player to leave the program, along with offensive lineman Marc Nave Jr.

Davis spent three seasons at Purdue and appeared in four games, all coming during the 2024 campaign. He did not record any statistics. The Ohio native did not play in any contests for the Boilermakers last fall.

Coming out of North Union High School, Davis was a three-star prospect in Purdue's 2023 recruiting class. He entered his name into the transfer portal following the 2025 campaign, but decided to return to the program.

Davis has already earned his degree from Purdue. If he chooses to play football elsewhere, he would still have one year of eligibility remaining after the 2026 campaign.

Purdue's linebacker depth takes a hit

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Charles Correa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis likely wasn't going to figure into Purdue's equation at linebacker for the 2026 season, but his departure is a hit to the team's depth at the position. The Boilermakers now have just nine players listed as linebackers for the upcoming year.

Purdue still has talent in the room, anchored by veteran Charles Correa. The Boilers also return Winston Berglund and bring back Hudson Miller, who played last season at Toledo.

Barry Odom also brought in Tre Moore from San Diego, Anthony Specca from Penn State and Jojo Hayden from Illinois to add depth and experience to the room. Together, it's a strong collection of experience.

The Boilers didn't have much wiggle room with Davis on the roster, and have even less now. At the very least, Davis could provide veteran depth if injuries popped up throughout the season.

If necessary, Purdue could probably move Elo Modozie or CJ Madden to an outside linebacker role. It may be part of the equation in Kevin Kane's defense, anyway. The Boilermakers do have some options, but linebacker is one of the positions where the Boilers can't afford many injuries, especially with the departure of another player.

While Davis may not have been a key piece of Purdue's defense for the upcoming season, he did help the team with its depth at that position group.

Purdue opens the college football season on Saturday, Sept. 4, against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium.

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