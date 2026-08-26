5 Bold Predictions for Purdue Football in 2026

The days on the calendar remaining until Purdue kicks off the 2026 football season against Indiana State continue to dwindle. The Boilermakers are inching closer to that Sept. 4 date, hoping to make significant progress from a 2-10 campaign last fall.

With fall camp winding down and game-week preparations for Indiana State around the corner, it's time to make some bold predictions for the Boilers this coming fall.

Many unknowns remain about this football team. Questions probably won't be answered until a few weeks into the season, but it's always fun to project. So, here are a few bold predictions for Purdue in 2026.

Brock Brownfield earns Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors

New Palestine’s Brock Brownfield poses for a photo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brownfield has been one of the surprises out of fall camp this month. The freshman has earned reps with the first-team offensive line and will factor into Purdue's equation up front. That's an impressive feat for a first-year player.

The one question that remains — and one that won't be answered until at least the Week 2 game against Wake Forest — is how Brownfield competes against veteran college football players. The way he's fought in camp, though, he seems ready for the moment.

If Brownfield is consistently on the field for the Boilermakers on the offensive line, he's going to receive recognition from the Big Ten. He's one of the newcomers to Purdue who could easily earn a spot on the league's All-Freshman Team.

The rushing attack averages 150 yards per game

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) hands the ball off to running back Antonio Harris (22). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue added three skilled and experienced backs from the transfer portal. The Boilermakers have more depth in the running back room than they've had in recent years, all with a unique set of skills. Plus, Antonio Harris, last year's second-leading rusher, returns to the backfield.

Having a combination of speed and power with Fame Ijeboi, Jerrick Gibson, Travis Terrell Jr. and Harris provides offensive coordinator Josh Henson with plenty of options. Purdue also upgraded along the offensive line, which should dramatically help this year's rushing attack.

Barry Odom talks frequently about the importance of running the football. Last year, the Boilers averaged 126.4 yards per game on the ground. If they are closer to 150 yards per contest, that would likely rank in the middle of the conference and put Purdue in position to win some of the closer games on its schedule.

Xavier Townsend establishes himself as the No. 1 receiver

UCF Knights wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The transfer receiver has flashed his potential because of his reliability, speed and "twitchiness." Those are the skills you want in a No. 1 option in the passing game. He would provide quarterback Ryan Browne with a primary target on important throwing downs, especially in third-down situations.

Purdue hasn't had a reliable option in the passing attack in two years. Townsend may not be the best downfield or jump-ball threat at the position, but he is sure-handed and can make guys miss when he's got the football.

Townsend could be a receiver who catches a lot of passes on short routes or check-downs, but he can turn those plays into home runs. That's another quality Purdue has lacked the last two years.

The defense gets to 30 sacks

Purdue linebacker Charles Correa (5) sacks Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hitting the 30-sack mark may not sound like a lot, but Purdue has only hit that total once in the past six seasons. Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane is focusing on attacking the quarterback and wants to create chaos in the opposing backfield. The Boilermakers should have the bodies to play that brand of defense effectively.

Purdue has some great pass rushers coming off the edge: Keyshawn Burgos, Jeremy Lewis, Trey Smith, CJ Madden and Breeon Ishmail. The Boilers feel comfortable rotating at least six guys at defensive end, allowing everyone to stay fresh throughout the game.

The interior defensive line also returns TJ Lindsey and Ian Jeffries and brings in experience with Rodney Lora, Curt Neal and Wisdom Simms. That's a group that can cause problems up front, too. We've also seen what Charles Correa can do, tallying three sacks last year.

Last year, 30 sacks would have put Purdue in the top half of the Big Ten. That's a goal it should be able to hit with the talent and depth up front.

Purdue wins three Big Ten games

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom stands on the sidelines. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After failing to win a single Big Ten game in the past two years, Purdue has an opportunity to put a few tallies in the win column. The Boilermakers have added significant talent to the roster and play a lighter schedule compared to previous seasons. It sets up an opportunity for Odom's team to get a couple of conference victories in 2026, especially if they average 150 rushing yards per game and hit at least 30 sacks.

Purdue travels to Los Angeles to play a new-look UCLA team on Sept. 19, then gets Minnesota at home on Oct. 10. In November, the Boilers will host struggling Maryland and Wisconsin programs. Can they squeak out wins in three of those four games? There are also several question marks about Illinois, which will be played in Champaign on Oct. 3.

Considering how much Purdue has struggled the last three seasons, I can understand why three Big Ten wins seem lofty. The combination of roster enhancement and schedule relief gives Odom's team a major opportunity to get this program heading in the right direction.

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