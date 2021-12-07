Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Purdue Star Defensive End George Karlaftis Officially Declares for 2022 NFL Draft
    In three years with the Purdue football program, star defensive end George Karlaftis tallied 97 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Karlaftis is one of the top defensive end prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After three seasons with the Purdue football program, junior defensive end George Karlaftis has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Although coach Jeff Brohm said Sunday that the Boilermakers' star will not return for his senior season, Karlaftis announced his decision Monday via social media. 

    "The last few years at Purdue have then the best years of my life," Karlaftis wrote on social media. "I have grown both on and off the field through the support and guidance of God, my family, friends, coaches, teammates, support staff and, of course, our amazing fans.

    "After careful prayer and thought, I've decided to take the next step and declare for the NFL Draft. I am so excited for the next chapter in my life, but I will always bleed black and gold, and can't wait to represent Purdue at the next level." 

    It has yet to be announced if he will play in Purdue's upcoming matchup with Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. 

    Karlaftis recorded 97 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 14 sacks during his college career. He also accounted for six pass deflections, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. 

    Karlaftis was a first team All-Big Ten selection this season after tallying 39 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also had four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a pair of recoveries on the year. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman recorded his first career touchdown during a 30-13 loss to Wisconsin at Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 23.

    Karlaftis, who came to Purdue as a four-star prospect out of West Lafayette High School, is one of the top defensive end prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30 of next year in Paradise, Nevada. 

