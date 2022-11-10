Purdue Tight End Payne Durham Accepts Invite to 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue redshirt senior tight end Payne Durham has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, it was announced on Thursday. Teammate Aidan O'Connell also accepted an invite to the game.

The postseason all-star game has been played annually since the 1925 season and features some of the top senior college football players across the country. It allows players to showcase their skills in front of NFL representatives ahead of the draft.

Many decorated NFL stars have played in the East-West Shrine Bowl, including Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway and Gale Sayers. This year's contest will be held on Feb. 2, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Durham — who was also named a semifinalist for the 2022 John Mackey Award — has caught 41 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns so far in 2022, ranking second on the team in all three categories.

This season, Durham surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for his career and is currently tied for 10th in program history with 17 receiving touchdowns alongside Jim Beirne and Calvin Williams. He ranks second in touchdowns among all tight ends for the Boilermakers, trailing only Dave Young's 27 scores.

Purdue has a 5-4 overall record on the season, which includes a 3-3 mark in Big Ten play, heading into a road matchup with Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 12. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., and will be aired on ESPN 2.

