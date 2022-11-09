Skip to main content

Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Accepts Invite to 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, it was announced Wednesday. 

The postseason all-star game has been played annually since the 1925 season and features some of the top senior college football players across the country. It allows players to showcase their skills in front of NFL representatives ahead of the draft. 

Many decorated NFL stars have played in the East-West Shrine Bowl, including Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway and Gale Sayers. This year's contest will be held on Feb. 2, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 

Purdue's offense tops the Big Ten in passing yards with an average of 298.0 per game, and O'Connell also paces the conference with 304.8 yards passing per contest after missing only one game so far in the 2022 season. 

O'Connell has completed 229 of 358 passing attempts for 2,438 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in eight games. During the preseason, he was one of 10 players recognized for Big Ten Conference Honors

So far, O'Connell has appeared in 29 games for the Boilermakers, recording 13 games of at least 300 yards passing. He is tied for first in program history with two 500-yard performances, both of which came during the 2021 season. 

O'Connell is currently the program's all-time leader in completion percentage, boasting a 67% completion rate for his college career. He is a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy and the Burlsworth Trophy. 

Purdue sits with a 5-4 overall record, which includes a 3-3 mark in Big Ten play, heading into a road matchup with Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 12. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., and will be aired on ESPN2. 

