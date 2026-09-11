Iowa vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

The 2026 edition of the Cy-Hawk Series is set to take place in Week 2 of the college football season when the Iowa Hawkeyes welcome the Iowa State Cyclones to Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa leads the series 47-25, but the Cyclones have won the two most recent editions of the game, including a 16-13 victory last season.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet Saturday's rivalry showdown.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa State +13.5 (+100)

Iowa -13.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Iowa State +480

Iowa -690

Total

OVER 40.5 (-112)

UNDER 40.5 (-108)

Iowa State vs. Iowa How to Watch

Date: Saturday. September 12

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Knnick Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Iowa State record: 1-0

Iowa record: 1-0

Iowa State vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Iowa is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games vs. Iowa State

The UNDER is 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Iowa State is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Iowa State's last 10 games

Iowa is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Iowa's last 10 games

Iowa State vs. Iowa Key Player to Watch

Kamari Moulton, RB - Iowa Hawkeyes

Kamari Moulton snapped for Iowa in Week 1. He rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries, averaging 16.6 yards per rush. If he can produce at a level anywhere near that level again this week, the Cyclones are going to be in a lot of trouble.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look to the total and bet the UNDER. Not only has the UNDER gone 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, but both of their defenses looked fantastic in the opening week. Iowa kept Northern Illinois to just 120 yards in their shutout win, and the Cyclones held Southeast Missouri to only 209 yards.

Both teams are also expected to lean heavily on their respective run games this season, which should do a great job of running down the clock on Saturday.

Pick: UNDER 40.5 (-108) via FanDuel

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