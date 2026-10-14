Purdue vs. Washington Availability Report — Which QB Will Boilers Face?

Purdue's luck on the injury front continues heading into another week. In this week's initial availability report, the Boilermakers remain relatively healthy for Friday's game against Washington. The Huskies, however, had several names on the report, including starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

This week, head coach Jedd Fisch said he would be surprised if Williams is available for Friday's game because of a rib injury. However, he didn't entirely rule out the quarterback taking the field at Ross-Ade Stadium. He is currently listed as "questionable" for the Big Ten matchup.

When Williams went down last Friday in Washington's 41-24 loss to No. 20 Iowa, Washington rolled with backup quarterback Elijah Brown. He provided a major spark for the Huskies' offense, completing 28-of-39 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Because of the injury to Williams, Purdue will have to prepare for two quarterbacks this week.

Williams torched Purdue last season, completing 16-of-19 passes for 257 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Huskies crushed the Boilers 49-13 in Seattle.

Through Washington's first six games, Williams has thrown for 1,396 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also rushed for 183 yards and reached the end zone twice on the ground.

Williams' status will be something worth monitoring throughout the week, but the Boilers must be ready to see both quarterbacks on Friday night.

Purdue's availability report remains the same

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Mister Clark (6). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boilermakers came out of Saturday's 41-13 victory over Minnesota healthy. The availability report looks the same as it has for the past several weeks.

Purdue is still without defensive back Mister Clark and offensive tackle Joey Tanona. Clark played in the season opener against Indiana State but has not returned to the field since. Tanona has not been cleared to play in any games this season.

Tight end Kylan Fox and defensive back Raderrion Daniels remain out, as well. Both sustained knee injuries in fall camp and are expected to miss the entire 2026 season.

Washington is banged up

Washington Huskies cornerback Jeron Jones (24) returns an interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa pummeled Washington in multiple ways last weekend at Husky Stadium. Several Huskies are listed on this week's availability report. Williams is obviously the headliner, but other contributors were also included on the initial report.

Linebacker Xe'ree Alexander is considered doubtful this week. He has accounted for 19 tackles so far this season.

Defensive lineman Kai McClendon, defensive end Jacob Lane and cornerback Jeron Jones are all listed as questionable. Jones has accounted for 19 tackles, two pass break-ups and an interception. Lane has been responsible for four tackles for loss and McClendon has 1.5 tackles for loss.

Offensive linemen Jack Shaffer and Justin Hylkema are also questionable for the matchup against Purdue.

Five Huskies are officially listed as out for Friday night's game: running back Jordan Washington, wide receiver Christian Moss, running back Jaydin Limar, running back Quaid Carr and safety C.J. Christian.

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