7 Huskies Listed as Questionable for Purdue Game

With quarterback Demond Williams Jr. foremost among the walking wounded, seven University of Washington football players turned up as questionable on the Big Ten availability list on Tuesday night for this week's Purdue game.

Williams, who suffered a rib injury in a 41-24 weekend loss to Iowa, isn't expected to play against the Boilermakers after starting 21 consecutive games for the Huskies (3-3 overall, 0-3 Big Ten).

Ruled out of the game after getting hurt against Iowa is starting linebacker Xe'ree Alexander, who has a high-ankle sprain. He is expected to be out a significant amount of time, coach Jedd Fisch said on Monday.

Lane, who has started 19 consecutive games outside, was injured on the first defensive possession of the second half against Iowa, attended to on the field by the medical staff and walked off the field on his own power. His exact injury hasn't been made public.

Not only did Iowa beat @UW_Football on the scoreboard, they left the Huskies licking their wounds. Demond Williams the biggest name listed but a lot of players could be out for Friday’s game at Purdue. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/zk7LQhGbr4 — Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) October 14, 2026

Jones, a freshman who has started games at cornerback and nickelback, has been dealing with a pulled hamstring muscle.

McClendon, a Mississippi State transfer, has appeared in every game this season and started once after recovering from a knee injury that prevented him from playing in 2025 for his SEC team and has kept his game snaps limited.

Williams was injured near the end of the first half against the Hawkeyes and walked to the locker room with staffers for medical treatment while Stanford transfer Elijah Brown replaced him and finished the game.

Brown, who completed 28 of 39 passes for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns, is expected to start in Williams' place at Purdue. He has four career starts from his time with the Cardinal, his previous team.

There was no immediate indication what sort of health issues that Hylkema, Shaffer or Clay were dealing with in advance of this Friday's game in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Also, Rahshawn Clark, who has started four games at nickelback but been bothered by a soft-tissue injury, is listed as probable for the Purdue game.