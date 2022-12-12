Purdue Wide Receiver Charlie Jones Named 2022 AP Second-Team All-America

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In his first season with the Purdue football program, sixth-year senior wide receiver Charlie Jones was named 2022 second-team All-America by the Associated Press.

Jones is the fourth Boilermaker to earn AP All-America honors in the last five seasons, joining Rondale Moore (2018), David Bell (2021) and George Karlaftis (2021).

Jones leads the nation with 110 receptions and 1,361 yards receiving. He has also pulled in a team-high 12 touchdowns. In the team's 43-22 loss to Michigan, he set Big Ten Championship Game records with 13 catches for 162 yards.

The Deerfield, Ill., native holds the top spot in program history for receiving yards in a single season while ranking third in catches and is tied for fourth in touchdowns.

Last year with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Jones caught just 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns. He needed just three games to surpass those marks, which included 12 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown against Penn State in the team's season opener.

Jones caught nine passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns in just one half of play against Indiana State. Against Syracuse in Week 3, he went for a career-high 188 yards to go along with one score, becoming the eighth player in program history to record three straight 100-yard receiving games.

He now holds the Boilermakers' single-season record for recording eight games of at least 100 yards receiving. Jones accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 Senior Bowl after the season.

Purdue is scheduled to take on No. 16 LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Jones has not announced if he will elect to forgo the matchup. The game is set to take place one month before the Senior Bowl on Feb. 4.

Takeaways from AD Mike Bobinski's Press Conference: Purdue football's search for its next head coach is underway, and athletic director Mike Bobinski discusses the direction of the program. Brian Brohm will serve as interim head coach for the Boilermakers, with Mark Hagen set to call the defense. CLICK HERE

Purdue football's search for its next head coach is underway, and athletic director Mike Bobinski discusses the direction of the program. Brian Brohm will serve as interim head coach for the Boilermakers, with Mark Hagen set to call the defense. Purdue Announces Search for Next Head Football Coach: Athletic director Mike Bobinski officially announced a national search for the football program's next head coach following Jeff Brohm's departure to Louisville. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm will be the interim head coach when the team takes on LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.