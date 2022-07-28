Purdue Wide Receiver Charlie Jones Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones — a transfer this offseason from Iowa — was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list on Thursday. The award is given annually to the nation's most versatile player in major college football.

Former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore was the recipient of the Paul Hornung Award following his freshman season back in 2018.

Last season, Houston defensive back and return specialist Marcus Jones was the recipient of the award. He garnered All-America honors in his final season with the Cougars before being taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Entering his first season with the Boilermakers, Jones spent the last three seasons with the Hawkeyes after starting his college career with Buffalo. He made an impact as a return specialist at Iowa over the last two seasons, earning recognition as a first-team All-Big Ten return specialist by the Big Ten's coaches and media.

Over the course of his career, Jones has averaged 23.1 yards per kickoff return while also recording one touchdown. On punt returns, he averages 8.6 yards per return and has one touchdown.

Last year with the Hawkeyes, he recorded 28 plays from scrimmage, averaging 11.8 yards per touch to go along with three scores. Jones will look to bolster Purdue's return game this upcoming season after the team ranked 12th in the conference in kickoff return yards and 11th in punt return yards.

