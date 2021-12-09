Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Officially Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After three years with the Purdue football program, junior wide receiver David Bell announced his decision to declare for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

He recorded 232 catches, 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career with the Boilermakers.

"I am blessed beyond measure to do the thing I love everyday, and now at the professional level," Bell wrote on social media. "Thank you Purdue for being home, thank you to my incomparable support system and thank you God. Boiler up forever!"

It has yet to be announced if he will play in Purdue's upcoming matchup with Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.

Bell was a first team All-Big Ten selection and was named the conference's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year. He leads the Big Ten with 8.5 catches per game, which ranks second in the country, and receiving yards per game at 116.9 which ranks fourth.

After his decision, VaynerSports announced announced Wednesday that Bell will be represented by VaynerSports Chief Operating Officer and NFLPA certified agent Brandon Parker.

“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to pursue a professional career,” Bell said in a release. “I’m grateful to get right to work with Brandon Parker and the VaynerSports family and look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

Bell came to Purdue as a four-star prospect out of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. He is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30 of next year in Paradise, Nevada.

