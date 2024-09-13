Reliving the Best Boilermaker Moments of the Purdue-Notre Dame Rivalry
On Saturday, Purdue and Notre Dame will rekindle an old rivalry game, one that had been played for decades between the two in-state rivals. Although the Fighting Irish own a sizable advantage in the all-time series (57-26-2), Purdue has had plenty of memorable moments.
Before kickoff at Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend, let's look back at some of the best moments on the Purdue side of this heated rivalry.
Joe Tiller gets first win at Purdue
Purdue suffered a disappointing 36-22 loss to Toledo to open the 1997 season, Joe Tiller's first in West Lafayette. But the Boilermakers bounced back in a big way the following weekend.
Billy Dicken threw for 352 yards, Edwin Watson rushed for two touchdowns and Adrian Beasley had a critical scoop-and-score, leading Purdue to a 28-17 upset win over No. 12 Notre Dame. That victory ended an 11-game losing streak to the Fighting Irish.
Fans at Ross-Ade Stadium stormed the field and Tiller dropped a memorable line in a hectic postgame interview, saying, "I hope we have a whole lot more of these. It's a great win for Purdue. The first of many, we hope."
Drew Brees' leaping two-point conversion
Drew Brees had plenty of memorable moments throughout his Hall of Fame career at Purdue. One of those came in the rivalry game against Notre Dame in 1999.
After J Crabtree scored a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter to give Purdue a 20-16 lead, Tiller decided to keep his offense on the field and attempt a two-point conversion. That's when Brees demonstrated his toughness, running full steam ahead into a bevy of Notre Dame defenders.
Brees was hit in mid-air, did his best impression of a helicopter propellor and reached the ball across the goal line. That play helped lead the Boilers to a 28-23 win over the Irish.
Boilers topple top-ranked Fighting Irish
Notre Dame was fresh off a 9-0-1 season in 1966, claiming a national championship. The Irish fully expected to roll into Ross-Ade Stadium and return to South Bend with a win. That didn't happen.
In a back-and-forth game, Purdue defeated Notre Dame 28-21, handing the Irish their first loss since th 1965 season.
Leroy Keyes was sensational in all facets of the game in the Purdue victory. The Boilermaker legend totaled 108 receiving yards, 34 rushing yards, 40 kickoff return yards and nine punt return yards. He also recorded an interception.
Kyle Orton hits Taylor Stubblefield for 97-yard touchdown
As good as Purdue was entering the 2004 game against Notre Dame, the Boilers still had to prove they could beat the Irish in South Bend. It was a feat the program hadn't accomplished since 1974.
Purdue played a complete game that afternoon, but one of the most iconic moments in program history unfolded that day. With the Boilermakers standing in the shadow of their own goalpost and facing a 3rd-and-10, Kyle Orton dropped back and lobbed a pass down the sideline to Taylor Stubblefield.
The Purdue receiver corralled the pass and raced 97 yards to the end zone, giving the Boilers a 27-3 advantage. He gave fans the "Boiler up" motion in the middle of his jaunt, making the moment even better.
Purdue defeated Notre Dame 41-16.
The gamble pays off in 1981
It seemed like Notre Dame had the 1981 rivalry game wrapped up, scoring a touchdown with less than three minutes to play to take a 14-7 advantage.
But Purdue was able to piece together a long drive, complete with a fourth down conversion, giving it a chance to tie the game late. Quarterback Scott Campbell hit receiver Ray Bryant for a touchdown, bringing the Boilers within a point.
Purdue opted to go for a two-point conversion to win the game. It paid off, with Campbell connecting with Bryant again and leading the Boilers to a 15-14 victory.
Related stories on Purdue football
MY PERSONAL AFFINITY FOR PURDUE-NOTRE DAME: Writer Dustin Schutte has a love and admiration for college football began at the Purdue-Notre Dame game at Ross-Ade Stadium in 1999. I have a personal affinity for the rivalry. CLICK HERE
PURDUE DEPTH CHART VS. NOTRE DAME: After a bye week, Purdue returns to the field at Ross-Ade Stadium to host No. 18 Notre Dame. Here's a look at the depth chart for the Boilermakers for Week 3. CLICK HERE
DREW BREES TALKS PURDUE-NOTRE DAME RIVALRY: When Drew Brees was making his decision on where to play to college football, the rivalry between Purdue and Notre Dame was a major factor in becoming a Boilermaker. CLICK HERE
NOTRE DAME'S UGLY STAT: Notre Dame's passing attack has seen better days. Through two weeks, the Fighting Irish have yet to throw a touchdown pass — one of just five teams without one. CLICK HERE