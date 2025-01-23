Report: Big Ten, SEC Holding AD Meeting Regarding Potential College Football Playoff Changes
The first year of a 12-team format has just been completed, and already, top administrators from the Big Ten and SEC could be exploring changes to the College Football Playoff. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that athletic directors from both leagues are scheduled to meet next month in New Orleans to discuss potential alterations.
Per Dellenger's report, Big Ten and SEC athletic directors are scheduled to meet on Feb. 19 in New Orleans. The big-picture topics expected to be discussed are College Football Playoff format and governance, as well as athlete revenue sharing.
It will be the second time athletic directors from the two leagues have met, also getting together in Nashville in October 2024. The Big Ten and SEC are reportedly working together in an attempt to have a stronger grip on the College Football Playoff.
From Dellenger's report:
As part of an agreement struck last spring, the Big Ten and SEC believe they have authority over any change to the playoff format starting with the 2026 postseason, the first of a new six-year extension of the CFP. Changes for the 2025 playoff — unlikely at this point — require unanimity among the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director.- Ross Dellenger, Yahoo Sports
In the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff format, four Big Ten teams — Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State — were included in the field. Three teams from the SEC — Georgia, Tennessee and Texas — also earned spots.
Ohio State defeated Notre Dame in the National Championship Game on Monday, giving the Big Ten back-to-back titles. It was the Buckeyes' first championship since the 2014 season.
While nothing has been finalized, there's talk that the Big Ten and SEC are working together in an attempt to secure more automatic bids for their conferences. As the top two leagues in college football, they'd have a lot of power over the rest of the sport.
But discussions are still early and there's been no real proposed plan at this time. But in the always-changing world of college athletics, you could likely expect some sort of change coming at some point in time.
What will come out of next month's meeting between the two sides? It'll be something worth keeping an eye on when February rollsa round.
