Purdue-Northwestern Kickoff Time Announced — Boilers Avoid Noon Start
The Week 8 matchup between Purdue and Northwestern will be a mid-afternoon game in Evanston. On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced the kickoff time and television information for the old Big Ten West contest.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET for the Boilermakers and Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 18. The game will air on Big Ten Network. It is one of nine games on the Big Ten's schedule that weekend.
Purdue vs. Northwestern game information
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
- Where: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium (14,000 capacity) in Evanston, Ill.
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series 53-35-1
Purdue avoids another noon kickoff
With the announcement, it means that just two of Purdue's first seven games have been scheduled to start at noon ET. The Boilermakers also have a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff time scheduled against Indiana on Friday, Nov. 28 to close out the 2025 regular season.
Purdue has had two games scheduled in the mid-afternoon slot so far this season. The Boilermakers were scheduled to play USC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 13, but the game was delayed until 6:45 p.m. due to weather.
The following week, the Purdue-Notre Dame game was scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff and began on time. However, inclement weather struck again, delaying the start of the second half.
Northwestern has defeated Purdue in each of the last two head-to-head meetings. The Wildcats defeated the Boilermakers 23-15 in Evanston in 2023 and won last year's contest in West Lafayette 26-20 in overtime.
Big Ten Week 8 kickoff times
For those trying to plan out their schedule for Oct. 18, the Big Ten released kickoff times and television information for all nine games that weekend. Below is the complete schedule for Week 8.
Friday, Oct. 17
- 8 p.m. ET — Nebraska vs. Minnesota (FOX)
Saturday, Oct. 18
- Noon ET — Washington vs. Michigan (FOX)
- 3 p.m. ET — Purdue vs. Northwestern (Big Ten Network)
- 3:30 p.m. ET — Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (CBS)
- 3:30 p.m. ET — Michigan State vs. Indiana (Peacock)
- 6:30 p.m. ET — Oregon vs. Rutgers (Big Ten Network)
- 7 p.m. ET — Penn State vs. Iowa (Peacock)
- 7 p.m. ET — Maryland vs. UCLA (Fox Sports 1)
- 7:30 p.m. ET — USC vs. Notre Dame (NBC)
Related stories on Purdue football
HARRIS BACK TO OLD SELF: Antonio Harris had his best performance of the season, rushing for 69 yards and a touchdown. Why the Purdue running back is "back to his old" self. CLICK HERE
INJURY UPDATES ON TWO BOILERS: Defensive back Tony Grimes missed Saturday's game vs. Illinois, and Jalen St. John exited with an injury. Coach Barry Odom provided an update on both players. CLICK HERE
ODOM COMPLIMENTARY OF PJ FLECK: Barry Odom had nothing but positive things to say about Minnesota coach PJ Fleck and the culture he's built in Minneapolis. CLICK HERE