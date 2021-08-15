Rondale Moore the Highest Graded Wide Receiver During Week 1 of NFL Preseason by PFF

Pro Football Focus recognized former Purdue star Rondale Moore as the highest graded wide receiver so far after the first week of NFL preseason action. He recorded five touches for 39 total yards for the Cardinals in a 19-16 victory over the Cowboys.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Week 1 of the NFL preseason is almost in the books, and several teams will be preparing for their next matchups in the coming days.

In his NFL debut, former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore looked explosive with the Arizona Cardinals despite minimal touches. His performance was recognized by Pro Football Focus, as he currently owns the highest grade of any wide receiver.

The Indianapolis Colts play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon to round out the opening week of action.

Moore finished with a grade of 84.0 in the Cardinals' 19-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. He recorded three catches for 23 yards and two carries for 16 yards.

He was targeted on 36% of his routes and will look to continue contributing to a dynamic Cardinals offense in the remaining weeks of the preseason. The team is scheduled to play against the Kansas City Chiefs at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug, 20.

In three seasons with Purdue, Moore recorded 178 receptions, 1,915 yards, and 14 touchdowns while also adding three rushing touchdowns.

He was a first-team All-American selection as a freshman after tallying a program-record 2,215 all-purpose yards. He caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 213 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

BIG TEN DAILY, AUG. 15: Former Ohio State star Shaun Wade secured a victory for the Ravens with a fourth quarter interception, Indiana basketball target Jalen Hood-Schifino sets commitment date and Ohio State freshman J.T. Tuimoloau loses black stripe.

Former Ohio State star Shaun Wade secured a victory for the Ravens with a fourth quarter interception, Indiana basketball target Jalen Hood-Schifino sets commitment date and Ohio State freshman J.T. Tuimoloau loses black stripe.

PURDUE SCRIMMAGE: Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense.

Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense. TOP 30 BIG TEN PLAYERS, DAVID BELL: Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry has unveiled more than half of his top 30 conference football players. Coming in at No. 14 was Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell.

