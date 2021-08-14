Former Purdue Star Rondale Moore Sees First NFL Action During Cardinals Preseason Game

In his first NFL preseason game, former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore recorded five touches for 39 total yards. He helped the Arizona Cardinals in a 19-16 victory over the Cowboys on Friday night.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue wide receiver and second-round NFL Draft pick Rondale Moore saw his first game action in the NFL on Saturday night.

He was involved in both the run and pass game as the Arizona Cardinals secured a 19-16 victory ahead of the 2021 regular season. Moore had five touches for 39 total yards in his preseason debut.

Moore contributed three catches for 23 receiving yards and also added 16 rushing yards on two carries. He did not return any kicks or punts in the Cardinals' first preseason game.

Even with limited touches, Moore displayed the explosiveness that allowed him to excel at the college level.

"I thought it wasn't too big for them," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Moore and the team's other young players after the game. "I know it's just a preseason game, but there are fans in the stands and it's NFL football and it's the Dallas Cowboys.

"They went out and competed."

By keeping himself healthy, Moore looks to provide heavier contributions to the Arizona offense throughout the preseason and even during the regular season. He'll have another chance to show his speed when the Cardinals face the Kansas City Chiefs at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug, 20.

Stories Related to Purdue Football

PURDUE SCRIMMAGE: Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense. CLICK HERE

Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense. TOP 30 BIG TEN PLAYERS, DAVID BELL: Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry has unveiled more than half of his top 30 conference football players. Coming in at No. 14 was Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell. CLICK HERE

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry has unveiled more than half of his top 30 conference football players. Coming in at No. 14 was Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell. INDIANA TRANSFER RB COMMITS TO PURDUE: After entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, Indiana running back Sampson James announced his commitment to Purdue. The former four-star recruit has rushed for 371 yards in 16 games during his college career. CLICK HERE

After entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, Indiana running back Sampson James announced his commitment to Purdue. The former four-star recruit has rushed for 371 yards in 16 games during his college career. KARLAFTIS NAMED COLLEGE FOOTBALL "FREAK": George Karlaftis was tearing up Big Ten defenses as a freshman in 2019. He enters the upcoming season as one of the most physically talented athletes in the country, according to Bruce Feldman. CLICK HERE

George Karlaftis was tearing up Big Ten defenses as a freshman in 2019. He enters the upcoming season as one of the most physically talented athletes in the country, according to Bruce Feldman. TJ SHEFFIELD CHARGED: According to reports, Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield was charged with battery on a public safety official. He has been a full participant in the team's fall practices. CLICK HERE

According to reports, Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield was charged with battery on a public safety official. He has been a full participant in the team's fall practices. PURDUE DEFENSE EMBRACING AGGRESSIVENESS: Under co-defensive coordinator Brad Lambert, the Purdue defense is already making strides in fall camp. He's teaching aggressiveness at all levels, something the Boilermakers were void of a year ago. CLICK HERE

Under co-defensive coordinator Brad Lambert, the Purdue defense is already making strides in fall camp. He's teaching aggressiveness at all levels, something the Boilermakers were void of a year ago. OREGON STATE DEFENDER LIKELY OUT FOR MATCHUP WITH PURDUE: Oregon State defensive end Isaac Hodgins suffered a foot injury during the team's practice Sunday and underwent surgery. The Boilermakers are scheduled to open the season against the Beavers on Sept. 4 at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE

Oregon State defensive end Isaac Hodgins suffered a foot injury during the team's practice Sunday and underwent surgery. The Boilermakers are scheduled to open the season against the Beavers on Sept. 4 at Ross-Ade Stadium. MERSHAWN RICE READY TO CONTRIBUTE: Purdue wide receiver Mershawn Rice has yet to make his first college reception. He's overcome injuries during his first two seasons and is now prepared to contribute on offense in 2021. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!