Big Ten Daily: Former Ohio State CB Shaun Wade Records Game-Winning Interception

Former Ohio State star Shaun Wade secured a victory for the Ravens with a fourth quarter interception, Indiana basketball target Jalen Hood-Schifino sets commitment date and Ohio State freshman J.T. Tuimoloau loses black stripe. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

This weekend, several teams around the NFL had their first game action of the preseason. These matchups serve as a way for young players to fight for roster spots, and former Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade is already taking advantage.

Wade, a fifth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens, secured a 17-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints by coming down with an interception late in the fourth quarter.

On the play, rookie quarterback Ian Book attended a deep throw to the left side of the field on second down, attempting to connect with Kawaan Baker. The ball was underthrown, and all Wade had to do was reach up and snatch the ball out of the air.

He did, and the Ravens are now off to an undefeated start to the preseason. Wade also registered a tackle and one pass deflection in his first NFL game.

Baltimore is slated to play the Carolina Panthers next week on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

Indiana Basketball Recruiting Target Sets Commitment Date

Jalen Hood-Schifino, a four-star recruit from Montverde Academy in Florida, is a primary target for Indiana basketball in the class of 2022. The standout combo guard announced Aug. 24 as his commitment date.

His final five list of schools included Indiana, Florida, Tennessee, Memphis and Texas.

Hood-Schifino is a Pittsburgh native who committed early to Pitt but de-committed last spring and re-opened his recruitment. He's had a huge summer and is highly coveted by Indiana and the others on his short list. Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter has been active in recruiting him for several years, and Indiana offered him last September.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect is the No. 3 combo guard in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also the 24th-rated recruit in the country and the sixth-best player in Florida.

So far, Indiana has two commitments in the 2022 class, guard C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North in Indianapolis, and Georgia forward Kaleb Banks.

Ohio State Freshman DE J.T. Tuimoloau Loses Black Stripe

Freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is now an official member of the Ohio State football program.

After the Buckeyes' team scrimmage of Saturday, Tuimoloau had his black stripe removed. It was just the 10th practice of his college career. The stripe, which is given to new recruits, represents buying into the program and conducting yourself in the right way.

“First, I want to thank God for blessing us with this game that we love,” Tuimoloau told Buckeyes Now. “I’d like to thank the offensive line for pushing me, the defensive line for holding me accountable every day and Coach (Larry Johnson) for trusting me.”

The 6-foot-4 and 275-pound Tuimoloau was a five-star recruit out of Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington. He committed to Ohio State on July 4 over finalists Oregon, USC and Washington.

He was considered the second-best defensive lineman and No. 4 prospect overall in the class of 2021, making him the highest-rated defensive player to ever sign with the Buckeyes.

Despite his late arrival, which was prompted by his desire to take official visits before making his college decision, Tuimoloau has impressed the coaching staff with his athleticism and attention to detail in a few short weeks.

“The feedback I’m getting from Johnson and the other coaches in the meeting room, but then also what I see on the field, is a tremendous attention to detail,” head coach Ryan Day told Buckeyes Now on Aug. 9. “He’s very conscientious. Takes a lot of notes. Can take a meeting to the field in short order. Because of that, he’s made up a lot of ground in a very short amount of time.

“He’s flashed, he’s learning, he still has moments where he’s still not sure exactly where to go or what to do, but you can see certainly the flashes and brilliance of a 275-pound defensive end who can run. But then when he does kind of know exactly what he’s doing, he’s made a lot of plays and we’re having a hard time blocking him.”

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

FORMER PURDUE GOLFER COMPETING FOR FINAL PGA TOUR EVENT: Spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs are on the line on Sunday in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., and Tyler Duncan is near the top of the leaderboard, looking to punch his ticket to the playoffs. CLICK HERE

Spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs are on the line on Sunday in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., and Tyler Duncan is near the top of the leaderboard, looking to punch his ticket to the playoffs. FORMER PURDUE STAR IN FIRST NFL GAME: In his first NFL preseason game, former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore recorded five touches for 39 total yards. He helped the Arizona Cardinals in a 19-16 victory over the Cowboys on Friday night. CLICK HERE

In his first NFL preseason game, former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore recorded five touches for 39 total yards. He helped the Arizona Cardinals in a 19-16 victory over the Cowboys on Friday night. PURDUE SCRIMMAGE: Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense. CLICK HERE

Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense. TOP 30 BIG TEN PLAYERS, DAVID BELL: Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry has unveiled more than half of his top 30 conference football players. Coming in at No. 14 was Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell. CLICK HERE

