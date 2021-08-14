Joshua Perry Includes Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Among Top 30 Big Ten Players

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry has unveiled more than half of his top 30 conference football players. Coming in at No. 14 was Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Throughout the offseason, Big Ten Network analyst and former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry has counted down his top 30 players in the conference ahead of the 2021 college football season.

The first Purdue player to make the list was junior wide receiver David Bell, who came in at No. 14. Bell was the second wide receiver recognized, ahead of Rutgers pass catcher Bo Melton.

Bell is coming off of a sophomore season in which he recorded 53 receptions, 625 yards and eight touchdowns for the Boilermakers. Despite a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he still garnered first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020.

This year, Bell enters his third season with the Boilermakers. The in-state recruit was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019 after posting a conference-leading 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.

His outstanding freshman campaign also earned him recognition as a first-team Associated Press Freshman All-American and an Honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

He'll look to lead a dominant Purdue passing offense that was atop the Big Ten last season. He may not be the last Boilermaker to make Perry's list, which will continue to be unveiled in the coming days.

Related Stories on Purdue Football

PURDUE SCRIMMAGE: Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense. CLICK HERE

Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense. INDIANA TRANSFER RB COMMITS TO PURDUE: After entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, Indiana running back Sampson James announced his commitment to Purdue. The former four-star recruit has rushed for 371 yards in 16 games during his college career. CLICK HERE

After entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, Indiana running back Sampson James announced his commitment to Purdue. The former four-star recruit has rushed for 371 yards in 16 games during his college career. KARLAFTIS NAMED COLLEGE FOOTBALL "FREAK": George Karlaftis was tearing up Big Ten defenses as a freshman in 2019. He enters the upcoming season as one of the most physically talented athletes in the country, according to Bruce Feldman. CLICK HERE

George Karlaftis was tearing up Big Ten defenses as a freshman in 2019. He enters the upcoming season as one of the most physically talented athletes in the country, according to Bruce Feldman. TJ SHEFFIELD CHARGED: According to reports, Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield was charged with battery on a public safety official. He has been a full participant in the team's fall practices. CLICK HERE

According to reports, Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield was charged with battery on a public safety official. He has been a full participant in the team's fall practices. PURDUE DEFENSE EMBRACING AGGRESSIVENESS: Under co-defensive coordinator Brad Lambert, the Purdue defense is already making strides in fall camp. He's teaching aggressiveness at all levels, something the Boilermakers were void of a year ago. CLICK HERE

Under co-defensive coordinator Brad Lambert, the Purdue defense is already making strides in fall camp. He's teaching aggressiveness at all levels, something the Boilermakers were void of a year ago. OREGON STATE DEFENDER LIKELY OUT FOR MATCHUP WITH PURDUE: Oregon State defensive end Isaac Hodgins suffered a foot injury during the team's practice Sunday and underwent surgery. The Boilermakers are scheduled to open the season against the Beavers on Sept. 4 at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE

Oregon State defensive end Isaac Hodgins suffered a foot injury during the team's practice Sunday and underwent surgery. The Boilermakers are scheduled to open the season against the Beavers on Sept. 4 at Ross-Ade Stadium. MERSHAWN RICE READY TO CONTRIBUTE: Purdue wide receiver Mershawn Rice has yet to make his first college reception. He's overcome injuries during his first two seasons and is now prepared to contribute on offense in 2021. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!