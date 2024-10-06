Ryan Walters After Purdue's Loss to Wisconsin: 'We're A Bad Football Team'
Ryan Walters didn't sugarcoat anything following Purdue's embarrassing 52-6 loss to Wisconsin in Madison on Saturday. The second-year coach had an honest assessment about his team in the postgame press conference.
"The most disappointing thing is, if I'm being completely honest, we're a bad football team right now," Walters said. "We're not disciplined when it gets tight, we play with poor technique when it's our turn to make a play, we get sloppy when we have to do things to make up ground. So, yeah, we've got a lot to think about on Sunday."
Purdue was blown out of another game, falling to 1-4 on the season. The 52 points surrendered was Wisconsin's highest point total since a 66-7 victory over New Mexico State on Sept. 17, 2022.
The Boilers' loss to the Badgers marked the 18th straight to Wisconsin. Purdue has not defeated the Badges since 2003.
Since a 49-0 win over Indiana State to open the season, the Boilermakers have dropped four straight games, all by three or more scores. Purdue has been outscored 184-44 in those four games, or an aveage of 46-11.
That's the exact opposite of ideal.
Because of the defensive struggles this season, Walters was asked if he had thought about handing all responsibilities over to defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. Previously, Walters had a major hand in the play-calling on that side of the football.
"That's what we're doing," Walters said sternly. "That's what we've done all week."
It didn't matter. Purdue's defense gave up 589 yards to Wisconsin, including 361 through the air and 228 on the ground. The Badgers had 28 first downs to Purdue's 10. It was another all-around dismal performance.
Right now, there's really no positive to point to with Purdue's football program. This is a team with seven games remaining on the schedule and will likely be a heavy underdog in all of them. Five of those matchups will be against ranked opponents: No. 24 Illinois, No. 6 Oregon, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 23 Indiana.
Purdue travels to Illinois next week for a rivalry game with the Fighting Illini. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox Sports 1.
