Purdue Starting Cornerback No Longer With Team
Purdue starting cornerback Markevious Brown is no longer with the team and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. The football program released a statement regarding his departure.
"It is necessary for Markevious Brown to step away from the team at this time," the statement from Purdue reads. "As of today, it is our expectation that he will rejoin the program for the 2025 season. This is a personal matter, and we will have no additional comments."
Brown, who transferred from Ole Miss ahead of the 2023 season, played in all 12 games last year and made 11 starts. He racked up 45 tackles, six pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and a sack for the Boilers that year.
This season, Brown started in all four games and was responsible for nine tackles and three pass break-ups.
News of Brown's departure comes as Purdue prepares to play Wisconsin. The Boilermakers are expected to start Botros Alisandro at cornerback with Brown gone.
Purdue is 1-3 on the season, having lost three straight games. Kickoff against Wisconsin is set for noon ET and will air on Big Ten Network.
