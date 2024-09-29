Ryan Walters on Disappointed Purdue Fans: 'I Let Them Down'
Another sellout crowd in West Lafayette endured yet another disappointing outcome. After Purdue's 28-10 loss to Nebraska on Homecoming, coach Ryan Walters took a lot of accountability for a disappointing 1-3 start to the 2024 campaign.
The Boilermakers' offense was stagnant again on Saturday, resulting in a third straight loss. Through four games, Purdue has yet to win a game against an FBS opponent and has lost games to Notre Dame, Oregon State and Nebraska by a combined score of 132-38.
Following Saturday's game, Walters took responsibility for another lackluster performance. The Boilers have now lost back-to-back home games after a 49-0 win over Indiana State to start the season.
"When you have an atmosphere like we do and a fan base like we do — the alumni, community support that is proud of this place — you want to make them proud on game days," Walters said. "The last two times we've been out there, we haven't. It's disappointing. We love it here. This is home. When you let family members down, you get disappointed. If I'm being honest, I've let them down the last two weekends."
Purdue's defense held up well through three quarters against the Huskers on Saturday. The score was tied 0-0 at halftime and the Boilermakers put the first points on the board, taking a 3-0 lead on the leg of Spencer Porath, who made a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter.
But a worn-down Boiler defense couldn't do much more. Nebraska scored on each of its next three possessions and capped the win with a 29-yard pick-six by John Bullock.
Where does Purdue go from here?
"I'm extremely competitive. When you're competitive, the thought of not competing is not ever in the equation," Walters said. "We'll go compete on Saturday. That's what I know how to do, that's how I know how to operate. That will not change. The goal is to keep improving."
Purdue travels to Madison next weekend to play Wisconsin, a team the Boilermakers haven't beaten since 2003. The Badgers have won 17 straight games in the head-to-head series.
