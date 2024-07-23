Ryan Walters Talks About 'Chip' on Purdue's Shoulder Entering 2024 Season
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Walters isn't dwelling on the fact that Purdue was picked to finish last in the Big Ten this coming season. Instead, he's addressed the topic with his team, hoping it adds a little bit of fuel entering the 2024 college football season.
In both Big Ten preseason polls provided by Cleveland.com and USA Today, Purdue was picked to finish last in the new 18-team conference. Those projections come after the Boilermakers finished with a 4-8 record in 2023.
Walters said he and his staff aren't spending too much time on the preseason predictions, but it is something he brought up with his team. It seems to be providing some motivation.
"I definitely feel like there's a chip on everyone's shoulder in the building," Walters said at Big Ten Media Days. "We're all here to compete. The three things we talk most about in our program are competitive, selfless and disciplined with competitive being at the forefront.
"So, when you go 4-8, you better have a chip on your shoulder. I feel like the guys we brought in feel like they have something to prove, as well. Definitely use it as motivation. Can't really pay attention or harp on it too much, but we're not going to turn a blind eye to the elephant in the room. We definitely addressed that as a team."
Purdue's low projection may not be entirely based on talent or coaching ability. While Walters only enters his second season as a head coach, it's the Boilermakers' schedule that really has people doubting what they can do this coming season.
The Boilers will play Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State this season, with the three teams projected to finish in the top three spots in the Big Ten. In nonconference play, Purdue hosts Notre Dame on Sept. 14 and travels to Oregon State on Sept. 21.
Purdue will also play Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State and Indiana in conference play.
Walters may only be entering his second season in West Lafayette, but the disappointment of a 4-8 campaign has sat with him all through the offseason. That, more than anything, seems to be providing additional motivation to find success in 2024.
"I know 4-8 sucks," Walters said. "I don't ever want to be here again."
Related stories on Purdue football
BIG TEN PRESEASON MEDIA POLL: Ohio State and Oregon are projected to finish in the top two spots in the Big Ten in 2024. Will there be any challengers to the Buckeyes and Ducks this year? CLICK HERE
2024 PURDUE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue enters the second season of the Ryan Walters era in 2024. Here's a look at the schedule the Boilermakers face this coming year. CLICK HERE