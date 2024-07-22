Boilermakers Country

Purdue Picked to Finish Last in Multiple Big Ten Football Preseason Polls

The expectations aren't exactly high for Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers in 2024. Purdue is picked to finish last in multiple Big Ten preseason polls.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) picks up a fumble by Ohio State Buckeyes
Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) picks up a fumble by Ohio State Buckeyes / Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch
In this story:

As far as the media is concerned, the expectations couldn't be lower for Purdue entering the 2024 college football season. The Boilermakers are projected to finish dead last in multiple preseason polls this year.

Purdue is picked to finish 18th in the conference in both the USA Today Big Ten preseason poll and the Cleveland.com Big Ten preseason poll (full preseason poll below). The league jumps from 14 to 18 teams this year with the addition of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 4-8 season in 2023, Ryan Walters' first year as the the leader of the program. High roster turnover and a challenging schedule have probably led voters to believe Purdue will struggle in the upcoming season.

But the doubt is nothing new. In the spring, Walters said his team is using the negativity as fuel as the Boilers prepare for the upcoming season.

“Coaches, players, you know old and new players alike, you know everybody’s got a chip on their shoulder. We all went 4-and-8 a year ago," Walters told WLFI in March.

"And guys in the portal, like they were in the portal for a reason, and they got something to prove as well. And as much as we don’t pay attention to social media and stuff like that you still hear it. And you still hear ‘18-out-of-18.’ So of course we have a chip on our shoulder.”

Walters will speak at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 23. Coverage of the event will be available on Big Ten Network.

Linebacker Kydran Jenkins, quarterback Hudson Card and center Gus Hartwig will also attend the event this year.

USA Today Big Ten preseason poll

  1. Ohio State Buckeyes (8 votes)
  2. Oregon Ducks (5 votes)
  3. Penn State Nittany Lions
  4. MIchigan Wolverines
  5. USC Trojans
  6. Iowa Hawkeyes
  7. Wisconsin Badgers
  8. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  9. Washington Huskies
  10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  11. Maryland Terrapins
  12. Michigan State Spartans
  13. Minnesota Golden Gophers
  14. UCLA Bruins
  15. Illinois Fighting Illini
  16. Indiana Hoosiers
  17. Northwestern Wildcats
  18. Purdue Boilermakers

Cleveland.com Big Ten preseason poll

  1. Ohio State Buckeyes (21 votes)
  2. Oregon Ducks (6 votes)
  3. Penn State Nittany Lions
  4. Michigan Wolverines
  5. Iowa Hawkeyes
  6. USC Trojans
  7. Wisconsin Badgers
  8. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  10. Washington Huskies
  11. Maryland Terrapins
  12. Minnesota Golden Gophers
  13. Illinois Fighting Illini
  14. Northwestern Wildcats
  15. UCLA Bruins
  16. Michigan State Spartans
  17. Indiana Hoosiers
  18. Purdue Boilermakers

Related stories on Purdue football

QUESTIONS FOR WALTERS AT MEDIA DAYS: Ryan Walters enters his second season at Purdue after finishing 4-8 in 2023. What are the most pressing questions for the Boilermakers at Big Ten Media Days? CLICK HERE

BIG TEN PRESEASON MEDIA POLL: Ohio State and Oregon are projected to finish in the top two spots in the Big Ten in 2024. Will there be any challengers to the Buckeyes and Ducks this year? CLICK HERE

2024 PURDUE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue enters the second season of the Ryan Walters era in 2024. Here's a look at the schedule the Boilermakers face this coming year. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte

DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Football