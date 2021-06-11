Three Purdue Football Players Named First-Team Academic All-District

Purdue football's George Karlaftis, Rondale Moore and Brennan Thienemen were honored as first-team Academic All-District 5. The Boilermakers were the only conference school int he district with more than one member selected.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football's George Karlaftis, Rondale Moore and Brennan Thienemen were named first-team Academic All-District 5, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Thursday.

District 5 is made up of all the Division I programs in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. The district includes Big Ten members Illinois, Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Purdue was one of four Big Ten programs from District 5 with a member recognized and was the only conference school with more than one selected.

The three Boilermakers join the nation's first-team Academic All-District selections and advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Those honorees will be announced in early July.

Karlaftis, who will be a junior next season, has 58 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, a fumble forced, two fumbles recovered and an interception in 15 games so far in his college career.

He was a 2020 Academic All-Big honoree and is majoring in retail management. Karlaftis is also two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Moore, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, graduated from Purdue in less than three years. He earned his degree in selling and sales management.

After three years, Moore finished his career with the Boilermakers totaling 178 receptions for 1,915 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. He is a two-time Academic All-District honoree.

Thieneman played four years with the Boilermakers and tallied 116 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, six pass deflections, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He graduated from Purdue with a degree in construction engineering.

